5 standout design ideas to take away from this beautiful London apartment

Celebrating the individuality of a property and playing up to its strengths is what makes it not only stand out from the crowd but also have its own unique charm. When you look at this period apartment you’ll see what we mean.

It’s been refurbished throughout and features some great details and ideas – and we’re going to show you five of our favourite.

Set off of Clapham Common North side in London, the apartment is beautifully located, but today we’re going to be looking less at the surrounding area and focus on what’s inside.

1. Reinstall period detailing

Now this property is part of an attractive Victorian building and with that comes a whole host of stunning period details. Elaborate carved molding, cornicing and ceiling roses add a grandeur to the rooms.

We dare you not to fall in love with the high ceilings and that sparkling chandelier. Built-in bookcases were often a feature within Victorian properties, too, and the two shown here, sitting on either side of the fireplace, turn the alcoves into solid storage and display space.

2. Make the most of nooks and crannies

Once a chimney breast, this space is now a smart little spot for the range cooker in the kitchen. White metro tiles and an inset extractor keep it practical and protected from splashes and smells, and this neat little nook really makes the most of the room’s shape, working with rather than against it.

3. Combine bed and bath

Is there anything more indulgent than having a roll-top bath in your bedroom? Creating a boutique hotel feel, this bath has been painted a deep purple to ensure it’s a standout piece, with ornate claw feet to tie in with the apartment’s period look. Above it, a gold gilt frame has been filled with colourful prints, while wall panelling behind the bed and an oversized lamp complete the luxurious scheme.

4. Make your flooring work hard

Patterned tiles aren’t only for walls – here, a striking monochrome design gives the bathroom interest and, again, works well to highlight the age of the property. Monochrome accessories and a large gilt mirror add to the bold look. Explore bathroom flooring ideas for more inspiration.

5. No garden? Embrace your roof terrace

London properties don’t always come with a garden, so if you’re stuck for space, give your roof terrace a lush look with lots of greenery, plants in pots, lanterns and statues such as the buddha head. This private roof terrace offers breath-taking views of the London skyline.

Would you like to see more of this apartment? It is currently on the market with Marsh & Parsons at £1,100.00.

What is your favourite feature in this house?