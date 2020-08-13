We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Forget Hygge and Lagom, cottagecore is the new trend bouncing around social media this summer. So we’ve rounded up a few cottagecore ideas to help you get the look in your own home.

Before you sigh ‘not another word’, this new aesthetic could be the antidote we all need after the last six months. The new lifestyle trend emerged during lockdown as many of us rediscovered the comforts of home and embraced nature, whether that was gardening or baking bread.

Many Brits have become so taken with the idea of a country lifestyle, that Rightmove has seen a surge in the number of home hunters looking to relocate to villages.

What is cottagecore?

Simply put, cottagecore it is a trend that embraces simplicity and is about enjoying the comfort of being at home. This translates into a home aesthetic that has a cosy country feel.

It is all about being in tune with nature, and romanticising an agrarian lifestyle. Type ‘cottagecore’ into Instagram and you’ll be met with over 500,000 posts of luscious gardens, cosy living rooms and a few floaty dresses.

‘The newly emerged cottagecore trend is a modern spin on the classic rustic countryside style,’ explains Sinead Trainor, Kitchen Category Manager at LochAnna Kitchens. ‘The trend pulls on classic and traditional influences, which is why we anticipate that the trend will be around for a while.’

If you are tempted by this new aesthetic trend, here are a few cottagcore ideas to help you get the look in your home.

Cottagecore ideas

1. Stick to neutral and muted colours

‘Simple elements such as neutral colours, muted tones and robust carpentry are sure-fire ways to bring the cottagecore look into our home,’ says Sinead.

You can introduce a few pops of colour such as in this bedroom with a dusky pink blanket, and hints of navy blue. However, keep the shades subtle to create a peaceful country feel.

2. Opt for wood finishes

This trend is all about getting embracing nature, making wooden furniture and home accessories a must. Think wooden stools, benches and surfaces.

If you don’t want to shell out money on new wooden fixtures why not embrace the full cottagecore experience and make something yourself. You don’t need to be a master carpenter. Why not try your hand at making a window seat or a coat rack, all you need is a few wooden pallets.

3. Create a reading corner

A reading nook is a must for this aesthetic. Opt for a comfy armchair in a space flooded with natural light. Stick to neutral shades such as beige and peaceful greens that will echo the outside space.

4. Embrace the cluttered look

This is not a trend for minimalists. However, the clutter must be carefully curated.

Artfully pile up a stack of dog-eared books on the living room shelves. Or display crockery and cooking supplies on open shelves in the kitchen. But remember, your space should feel cosy, not messy.

5. Add colour to your garden

According to this trend, the only part of your home that should be bursting with colour is the garden. Create a modern cottage garden effect with Roses, Poppies, Foxglove, Cornflower and Helenium.

Will you be trying out this new trend?