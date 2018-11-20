Everything you need to know about the Country Homes & Interiors Christmas Show

Get into the Christmas spirit at the latest Country Homes & Interiors show

Get into the festive spirit and get your Christmas shopping started in earnest at this gorgeous boutique show in Stonor Park, Henley-on-Thames, from 22nd to 25th November 2018.

The Country Homes & Interiors Christmas Show has become our favourite festive shopping event, set in the picturesque grounds of Stonor Park Manor House near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

There are more than 100 stands selling gorgeous homewares, gifts and lifestyle products from the mag’s favourite country makers and brands – so you can browse the heated marquees to find perfect Christmas gifts and treats for yourself.

There’s an artisan food area for when you want lunch, afternoon tea or a cheeky glass of fizz! Plus, you can attend workshops from interiors experts including Sophie Conran and stylist Selina Lake, then go home and impress your friends with your stylist skills!

You can visit the Country Homes & Interiors stand, which recreates the front cover of December’s magazine. There you’ll find all the key pieces used on the original shoot, with products from Sanderson, Charnwood and Oak Furniture Land. Plus, stop by the showcase stand from Collins & Hayes, and try out their exquisite sofas and armchairs for yourself. It’s a chance to put your feet up in the ultimate comfort.

Buy a joint Show and House ticket and you can also visit the stunning interior or Stonor Park Manor House, festively decorated by the Stonor family. Their Christmas tree, by the fire in the Gothic Hall, will be adorned with stars and angels. Swathes of holly, yew, larch and ivy from the estate will grace paintings, galleries and mantlepieces and the dining room table will be laid for Christmas dinner.

The Country Homes & Interiors show will be held on 22nd to 25th November in Stonor Park, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 6HF.

Want more Christmas and Craft shows? Visit ichfevents.co.uk to find an event near you.

Merry Christmas!