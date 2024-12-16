Chef Jamie Oliver shares his home truths - including the one thing his Christmas would never be without
Everyone will be home for Christmas at the Oliver household!
The chef and TV presenter lives in Essex with his wife Jools, and children Petal, Buddy and River. Their eldest Poppy has just graduated while Daisy is still studying, but they’ll both be home for Christmas.
What’s your favourite time at Christmas?
River, my youngest, is still at that age when everything is completely magical. We’ll put mince pies and carrots out for Father Christmas on Christmas Eve, and he LOVES decorating the tree, and that’s just wonderful to be around. Aside from the great food, it’s still all about family and getting everyone together.
What’s your non-negotiable must-have at home at Christmas?
Get-ahead gravy. Good-quality gravy is an absolute non-negotiable in our house. My wife is gravy-obsessed and will happily sit and enjoy it straight from the jug with a soup spoon, so we need to have enough.
What part of Christmas planning do you love best?
Of course it’s the Christmas dinner! I’ll start about three weeks beforehand, making things to pop in the freezer, like homemade mince pies, pastry cases, a bit of batch cooking for those get-out-of-jail moments after the big event – things that will happily live in there until I’m ready for them. Then I’ll start to plan the actual dinner, choosing the recipes.
When do you put up the decorations?
Jools is in charge of the Christmas decorations, not me. I’m just there to facilitate putting them up! So whatever she decides we’re doing that year, when we’re doing it, that’s what we’re going for. It’s a really important time of year for her, so she likes to go all out. Us Olivers like a bit of nostalgia, though, so that’s often the vibe we go for.
What smell says ‘Christmas’ to you?
The scent of a peeled clementine is the most Christmassy thing in the world. The only thing better is squeezing the skin and lighting it with a match over an Old Fashioned!
Any special Christmas traditions?
Lots! Jools always has to find the saddest tree that looks like it’s been neglected and she’ll buy it. Then I’ll have to take it home and put it up. Plus, I still like to hack the Christmas crackers and stick new jokes and little gifts in there. It just always brings the laughs.
In the hot seat
- Traditional or modern decs? Traditional. Jools loves Christmas.
- Tree – real or artificial? Real. Always real.
- Themed tree decs or a mixture? Jools mixes up the colours every year.
- Christmas lunch or dinner? We do lunchtime.
- Christmas food? Of course turkey. But I’ll have a veggie option, too.
- Does your dog Conker get a present? He’ll get lots! And a bit of turkey
– but no chocolates!
Jamie’s latest book, Simply Jamie, is full of delicious, achievable recipes you’ll love to make and is on sale now.
Ginevra Benedetti has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021. With a career in magazines spanning nearly twenty years, she has worked for the majority of the UK’s interiors magazines, both as staff and as a freelancer. She first joined the Ideal Home team in 2011, initially as the Deputy Decorating Editor and has never left! She currently oversees the publication of the brand’s magazine each month, from planning through to publication, editing, writing or commissioning the majority of the content.
