How to elevate paper napkins for Christmas dinner – 6 ways to transform budget paper napkins into creative festive table decor

Christmas is one of those special occasions when we all tend to pull out our best of the best – everything from the best, most festive outfit to the best tableware. But for your Christmas dinner to be special, it doesn’t mean you need to serve it on expensive china or with fancy napkins. In fact, paper napkins will do just fine, as long as you know how to style and elevate them for arguably the most special meal of the year.

As far as Christmas table decoration ideas go, opting for paper napkins as part of your festive tablescape and elevating them with a few easy tricks is a very budget-friendly but creative way of decorating.

‘Paper napkins can be effortlessly elevated with just a few creative touches,’ says Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James.

1. Go for an unusual design

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sean Calitz)

This is not necessarily something you can do with your existing paper napkins that you have at home. But rather if you’re looking to buy paper napkins this Christmas instead of going for fabric ones, then an unusual, creative design will look much more intriguing than a plain one.

Although if you do happen to have plain white paper napkins to hand, along with some coloured marker pens, a pair of scissors, a bit of time and a will to do an easy DIY project, then you can draw and cut out some fun designs similar to the ones below.

Talking Tables Recyclable Christmas Paper Napkins, Set of 20 £3.16 at Amazon A scalloped trim is one of the biggest tableware and home decor trends of the year. And it instantly elevates even a paper napkin design like this one from Talking Tables. Lakeland Festive Foliage Wreath Scalloped Napkins, Set of 20 £1.99 at Lakeland Who says that napkins need to be square? Not us and not Lakeland. This Christmas wreath-inspired design with a scalloped edge is so cute. Ginger Ray Santa Shaped Christmas Paper Party Napkins, Set of 16 £4.49 at Amazon These Santa-shaped paper napkins are Ginger Ray's bestselling design on Amazon at the moment with over 100 sold in the last month. People are clearly realising that even Christmas paper napkins can be fun.

2. Utilise them for DIY Christmas crackers

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

Did you know you can make Christmas crackers out of napkins? And that goes both for the fabric kind and for paper napkins, too. Apart from the actual napkins, you’ll also need empty toilet paper rolls for structure, pieces of ribbon or twine to tie the sides and some sweets, paper crowns and/or other prizes for the filling.

It’s as easy as and you’ll be left with personalised Christmas crackers that will look all the more elevated exactly for that reason. And you can even turn them into place settings with a simple tag attached to one of the ribbons inscribed with a family member’s name.

3. Turn them into bows

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

The trick of folding a napkin into a bow is more common with fabric napkins – but that doesn’t mean you can’t do it with paper ones. You just need some twine to hold it together instead of the traditional napkin ring. I’m particularly impressed with the hack I’ve come across on Lagerhaus’ TikTok of then attaching the paper napkin bow to the cutlery. Genius!

4. Tie with a ribbon

(Image credit: Future PLC/Alexander Edwards)

There are so many ways to decorate with ribbons for Christmas – indeed, there are very few things that a ribbon can’t do. And tying a ribbon over your paper napkin is sure to instantly elevate your Christmas table decor.

‘For a glamorous look, try tying paper napkins with gold or silver bows using ribbon or twine as this is super quick and easy, instantly adding a celebratory and polished touch as an alternative to Christmassy napkin rings,’ Chloe at Laura James says.

5. Add twine and greenery

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If luxurious and polished is not quite the vibe you’re going for with your Christmas tablescape and rustic Christmas decorating ideas are more your jam, then you can reflect that in your paper napkin styling.

‘It’s all about those small details,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Simply roll them up and tie with twine and a sprig of rosemary for a lovely rustic look.’

Chloe at Laura James agrees, ‘If you’re opting for a more natural tablescape, swap the ribbon for rustic string or jute and tuck in a sprig of greenery or a small pinecone.’

6. Fold into a Christmas tree shape

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

‘Fold paper napkins into fun shapes, like Christmas trees,’ Sam at Flitch suggests.

And indeed, folding your napkin into a Christmas tree is one of the best and easiest ways to elevate your paper serviettes, especially as the folding method is exactly the same both for fabric napkins and paper ones.

Now that you know how to jazz up your paper napkins for your Christmas dinner, all that’s left to say is – happy budget Christmas tablescaping!