Every year I save money on Christmas by shopping a year ahead in the Boxing Day sales - these are the bargains I'm snapping up

I've been covering all the major shopping sales events for over four years, and in that time I've discovered the best hack for saving money at Christmas is to start shopping a year ahead in the Boxing Day sales.

It might sound a little extra, looking ahead to next year's Christmas when there's still turkey leftover from this year. However, every year, when looking through the best Boxing Day home deals, the biggest savings I find are nearly always on Christmas decorations that retailers haven't been able to shift before the 25th.

Whether you are looking to save money on big-ticket items like the best artificial Christmas tree, or cutting small costs by stocking up on bargain wrapping paper, shopping for Christmas now (or in January) could half the amount you spend on Christmas 2025.

I've already looked at all the Christmas supplies on sale this Boxing Day, and these are the ones I'm planning to stock up on ready for next year.

Christmas decoration sales

Buy now or regret later

John Lewis Peace Bird Christmas Cushion: was £25 now £15 at John Lewis Spreading the festive cheer through the house onto everything from the bed to the sofa is something I enjoy every Christmas. And this Christmas cushion from John Lewis will let me do just that but in a very stylish way - I think it's giving Scandi Christmas vibes.

In my opinion it's never to early to start shopping for Christmas, especially if it means spreading the cost over the year and making some serious savings to spend of gifts for your loved ones next year.