Every year I save money on Christmas by shopping a year ahead in the Boxing Day sales - these are the bargains I'm snapping up

We might still be in the midst of Christmas 2024, but my trick for big savings next year is to start shopping now

A living room with a green and yellow velvet sofa with a decorated Christmas tree
(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)
Rebecca Knight
By
published

I've been covering all the major shopping sales events for over four years, and in that time I've discovered the best hack for saving money at Christmas is to start shopping a year ahead in the Boxing Day sales.

It might sound a little extra, looking ahead to next year's Christmas when there's still turkey leftover from this year. However, every year, when looking through the best Boxing Day home deals, the biggest savings I find are nearly always on Christmas decorations that retailers haven't been able to shift before the 25th.

Whether you are looking to save money on big-ticket items like the best artificial Christmas tree, or cutting small costs by stocking up on bargain wrapping paper, shopping for Christmas now (or in January) could half the amount you spend on Christmas 2025.

I've already looked at all the Christmas supplies on sale this Boxing Day, and these are the ones I'm planning to stock up on ready for next year.

Christmas decoration sales

Buy now or regret later

Argos Home Reusable Christmas Bauble Box
Argos Home Reusable Christmas Bauble Box: was £5 now £3 at Argos

Storing baubles can be a tricky business and while there's plenty of debate around how to store Christmas decorations best, at just £3 thanks to the Argos sale, I think this box might be worth a try.

View Deal
The White Company Solar Cluster Fairy Lights
The White Company Solar Cluster Fairy Lights: was £95 now £66.50 at The White Company

These solar-powered fairy lights are reduced by 30% and are a great investment with £20 knocked off the RRP. They're not just for Christmas but can be used to brighten up your home in January too.

View Deal
Marks and Spencer 6M Gift Wrap, Ribbon & Raffia Paper - Red Festive Design
Marks and Spencer 6M Gift Wrap, Ribbon & Raffia Paper - Red Festive Design: was £11 now £7 at Marks and Spencer UK

Every little helps when spreading the cost of Christmas, that's why I always take the opportunity to restock my wrapping paper stash with sets like this one from M&S in the Boxing Day sales.

View Deal
John Lewis Brunswick Snowy Spruce
John Lewis Brunswick Snowy Spruce : was £249 now £125 at John Lewis

One of the best artificial Christmas trees we've tried at Ideal Home is now reduced to clear at a total bargain price of £125. It's moulded to look like a real fir free and features snow-topped branches. I've got a feeling this one might sell out fast.

View Deal
Lights4fun 60cm Pre Lit Mistletoe and Eucalyptus Wreath
Lights4fun 60cm Pre Lit Mistletoe and Eucalyptus Wreath: was £59.99 now £29.99 at Lights4fun

If you're shopping ahead, then get 50% off this stunning faux wreath and save it up for next year's door decor. Featuring mistletoe and a natural twig frame, it has the quiet luxury look that everyone's been loving for their Christmas displays.

View Deal
H&M Macaroon Christmas decorations, Pack of 4
H&M Macaroon Christmas decorations, Pack of 4: was £14.99 now £10 at H&M UK

I love a fun bauble on our Christmas tree - and who doesn't love a macaroon, whether that's in a Christmas bauble form or an edible one. And this H&M set of four macaroon-shaped baubles will look just as pretty and adorable on your tree next year.

View Deal
John Lewis Peace Bird Christmas Cushion
John Lewis Peace Bird Christmas Cushion: was £25 now £15 at John Lewis

Spreading the festive cheer through the house onto everything from the bed to the sofa is something I enjoy every Christmas. And this Christmas cushion from John Lewis will let me do just that but in a very stylish way - I think it's giving Scandi Christmas vibes.

View Deal
Nkuku Sardi Gold Star Baubles, Set of 12
Nkuku Sardi Gold Star Baubles, Set of 12: was £28 now £16.80 at nkuku

Nkuku is my go-to for sustainably and ethically made Christmas and home decor. But I also love the brand for its vintage-style charm. That's why I'll be snapping up these classic gold star-shaped baubles in the Winter Sale.

View Deal

In my opinion it's never to early to start shopping for Christmas, especially if it means spreading the cost over the year and making some serious savings to spend of gifts for your loved ones next year.

Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight
Deputy Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.

