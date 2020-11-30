If you’ve just had a particularly stressful time cooking dinner for the family, we are here for you. Yes, we have some amazing Cyber Monday air fryer deals that will take the stress out of preparing meals.
And if you thought they were only good for low-fat chips, scroll down to discover just how versatile they can be!
- Salter EK2817 2L 1000W Compact Hot Air Fryer: was £49.99, Now £29.99, Robert Dyas
- Cooks Professional V2 Rotisserie Air Fryer: was £119.99, Now £89.99, Robert Dyas
- Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker: RRP £199.99, Now £149.99, Amazon
Cyber Monday air fryer deals 2020
Salter EK2817 2L 1000W Compact Hot Air Fryer: was £49.99, Now £29.99, Robert Dyas
This compact model features a 30 minute timer, adjustable temperature settings and indicator lights. Plus a powerful 1000W fryer reaching temperatures of up to 200 degrees, circulating hot air around the chamber, for a thorough, rapid cook.
Cooks Professional V2 Rotisserie Air Fryer: was £119.99, Now £89.99, Robert Dyas
Save £30 when buying the G4396 model. The Cooks Professional V2 Rotisserie Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen gadget which allows you to roast, fry, bake, stir fry, grill and BBQ a range of delicious healthier meals, all with one compact and stylish unit!
Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker: RRP £199.99, Now £149.99, Amazon
This incredible 6L kitchen gadget is an air fryer and pressure cooker in one! Winning 4.8 out of 5 stars it’s hitting the right notes for those looking for versatile kitchen appliances to enhance all their cooking needs.
Should I buy an air fryer?
Air Friers aren’t just for people that like fries with everything. Yes, they allow you to cook oil-free chips from frozen – or if you want to use fresh
potatoes, you only need just one spoonful of oil. But they do so much more, including many things that would require constant attention if you were cooking them in a pan. Think curries, stir fry ad even risotto. No wonder busy mums and dads love them.
Air friers often come with a dishwasher safe bowl, lid and paddle, so there’s little in the way of washing up. And the largest models can cook for six to eight people.
However, sometimes it pays to go for a smaller, model, especially if you’re not coking for a big family. For example, Tefal’s ActiFry Mini is a compact 600g version that’s perfect for meals for two and won’t hog too much cupboard space. It is 25% faster than its bigger brothers, so you can conjure up a curry or stir-fry in as little as 20 minutes. Set the timer and it will even turn itself off when it’s finished cooking.