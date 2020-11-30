Cyber Monday air fryer deals 2020

Cooks Professional V2 Rotisserie Air Fryer: was £119.99, Now £89.99, Robert Dyas Save £30 when buying the G4396 model. The Cooks Professional V2 Rotisserie Air Fryer is a versatile kitchen gadget which allows you to roast, fry, bake, stir fry, grill and BBQ a range of delicious healthier meals, all with one compact and stylish unit!

Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker: RRP £199.99, Now £149.99, Amazon

This incredible 6L kitchen gadget is an air fryer and pressure cooker in one! Winning 4.8 out of 5 stars it’s hitting the right notes for those looking for versatile kitchen appliances to enhance all their cooking needs. View Deal

Should I buy an air fryer?

Air Friers aren’t just for people that like fries with everything. Yes, they allow you to cook oil-free chips from frozen – or if you want to use fresh

potatoes, you only need just one spoonful of oil. But they do so much more, including many things that would require constant attention if you were cooking them in a pan. Think curries, stir fry ad even risotto. No wonder busy mums and dads love them.

Air friers often come with a dishwasher safe bowl, lid and paddle, so there’s little in the way of washing up. And the largest models can cook for six to eight people.

However, sometimes it pays to go for a smaller, model, especially if you’re not coking for a big family. For example, Tefal’s ActiFry Mini is a compact 600g version that’s perfect for meals for two and won’t hog too much cupboard space. It is 25% faster than its bigger brothers, so you can conjure up a curry or stir-fry in as little as 20 minutes. Set the timer and it will even turn itself off when it’s finished cooking.