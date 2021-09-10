Gardener Daisy Payne shares her favourite thing to plant this time of year

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As the weather turns cooler during the autumn months, it can be hard to feel inspired to put on our gardening gloves get out in the garden. But even twenty minutes of tending to our plants will help to boost our mood as the seasons change.

Gardener Daisy Payne – who you may know from ITV’s This Morning – has shared her favourite thing to plant this time of year. Although the days get shorter, there’s plenty of time to try garden ideas on weekends or during a working-from-home lunch break.

There are lots of jobs to do in the garden in September, from having a general tidy up for the new season, to collecting seeds. But there are far more exciting tasks to tick off your list than raking fallen leaves.

Daisy Payne’s favourite thing to plant in autumn

‘Autumn is a great time to plant up next spring’s bulbs. They’re my favourite thing to get in the ground at this time of the year, they bring so much hope for the seasons ahead!’ Daisy tells us.

Monty Don has recently spoken about shortages due to a combination of climate change and Covid. So don’t delay in picking up some spring bulbs for a joyful display.

‘Bulbs are great fun to plant up into pots or your borders because in they go, you forget all about them and up they come next year just as spring arrives; surprising you with their colour and vibrancy!

Container gardening with spring flowers is perfect for anyone tight on outdoor space – they can be dotted around a small paved area or in the doorway come spring. ‘Try planting tulips and allium bulbs this autumn and you won’t be disappointed.

‘Trust me,’ says Daisy. Spring feels like a long way away right now, but this simple job is well worth doing.

Planting spring bulbs can feel really therapeutic – you are essentially promising yourself an uplifting garden in the months to come. Purple tulips and alliums will go down particularly well with local bees, as well as bringing rich and striking colour.

Then, of course, there are daffodils, crocuses, lily of the valley and hyacinths. What will you be planting?