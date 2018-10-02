The Darling Buds of May farm is up for sale – and we think it’s ‘perfick’

It's one of the most famous family homes of the 90s, and it could now be yours for the right price!

The ‘perfick opportunity’ has arisen to buy into TV fame, as The Darling Buds of May farm goes on the market. Who doesn’t remember this famous family home, gracing our screens every Sunday?!

Buss Farm, in Kent, is the original set location for the much-loved ITV series The Darling Buds of May. This quintessential Kentish farmstead has become one of the most iconic farmhouses of a generation.

With outbuildings bringing the total number of bedrooms up to 14, this is certainly the perfect home for a bustling family – just like the Larkins.

The Darling Buds of May farm

The farm boasts a collection of charming period buildings including a Grade II-listed 18th Century farmhouse, a barn, a detached two-storey oast house and a pretty two-bedroom cart lodge.

That’s a lot of living space, even for the Larkins! All of the on-site properties are listed and have been sympathetically converted, maintaining the natural beauty of the buildings.

The main farm house comprises five bedrooms, five bathrooms, kitchen and three living areas – plenty of space for the whole Larkin clan.

Kitchen

The kitchen has a classic farmhouse feel, with exposed beams and oak wood worktops. The blue units add a nostalgic touch, with an original 1950s unit joining the coordinating modern built-in cupboards.

Living room

The original brick fireplace with log burner provides a cosy focal point in the living room. The quaint rose bud wallpaper adds country charm to the decor.

The oast house

The two-storey oast house has been restored to its full glory. This unique style of property is synonymous with the area of Kent.

The barn

The oak-framed barn provides a modern rustic dwelling. The original barn structure provides highly spacious living accommodation.

Splendid oak beams add plenty of personality to this central living space. Additionally, the barn houses two bedrooms and an open-plan kitchen.

Exterior

Complete with an iconic telephone box and old-school bicycles, the garden looks like a prop store. There’s even a Christmas tree ready to be decorated.

To reaffirm its idyllic rural setting the grounds are complete with a lake and rolling green fields.

‘The Darling Buds of May’ TV series was adapted from a novel by H E Bates. Following the escapades of the Larkin family, the house was a hive of hilarious activity. The unforgettable 1990s hit show starred David Jason and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The Darling Buds of May farm is on the market with Savills, with an asking price of £3million.

Could see yourself living in this famous family home?