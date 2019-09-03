Has the traditional mop kicked the bucket? New research has revealed that millions of Brits no longer own a mop and bucket in their home. More than two-thirds of the country have already ditched this traditional method of cleaning in favour of modern equipment like vacuums and steam cleaners. And over half of the people polled said they find standard mops to be dirty and unhygienic.

The new research, carried out by Kärcher UK, reveals that thirty-nine per cent of Brits also said they find the mop and bucket the most difficult method for cleaning hard floors. Furthermore, just one in ten would now use a dustpan and brush to do the job.

It seems like the death of the mop might be inevitable.

Even traditional pantos are following suit with a thoroughly modern upgrade. Starting in November, this year’s performance of Cinderella in London’s Lyric Theatre will see the lead swapping out her trusty mop for a state-of-the-art hard floor cleaner to help her complete the tasks set for her by her wicked step-sisters.

And it’s not just famous fairytales that are upgrading their cleaning kit.

Kärcher has invited cleaning experts to Highclere Castle, best known as Downton Abbey, to help bring its domestic chores into the 21st century. A team led by actress Samantha Bond, who plays Lady Rosamund in the new movie, swapped the venue’s traditional mops with a range of cordless hard floor cleaners.

‘Thousands of fans visit this special place each year,’ said Samantha. ‘So it’s important that it’s given a proper clean to make sure it’s pristine’.

Video Of The Week

Jack Sweeney, Marketing Director for Kärcher UK, says, ‘While we often see ourselves as cleaning experts, it’s great to see the nation come together in wanting to ditch old cleaning technology for new methods. Whether it’s everyday people, iconic national landmarks or our most cherished fictional characters, everyone is united in swapping the dirty, bacteria-filled mop for a modern, fresh solution.’

What do you think? Is it time to ditch your grubby mop for something more modern? Or does yours have plenty of years cleaning ahead of it?