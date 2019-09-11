Glamour and comfort don’t always go hand-in-hand, however, the striking new DFS Narnia range is the perfect combination of style and substance.

Bringing together two of this year’s must-have trends (and set to still be huge in 2020!), the DFS Narnia range marries seventies glamour with boutique hotel chic resulting in a feminine blend of sweeping curves and sumptuous dusky pink velvet. Oh, and did we mention the brushed gold tapered legs? Swoon!

Giving your living room a chic style update is easy – take your pick from three or four seater sofas, snuggle up on the cuddler chair or take a pew on the smart winged accent chair. To complete the luxe lounge look, the DFS Narnia range also includes a button detail footstool and plush round velvet and floral scatter cushions.

Narnia sofa

With its elegant curves, classic button detailing and contemporary gold legs, the Narnia four-seater sofa is simply oozing with boutique hotel style. It’s also available as a three-seater and there are six on-trend colours to suit your decor, including blush, emerald, mustard, grey, plum and green. If only we had room for one in every colour.

Buy now: Narnia four seater sofa, £999, DFS

Narnia accent chair

Mixing traditional shapes with contemporary accents, this is sure to become everybody’s favourite armchair. The winged back is perfect for sinking into for an afternoon nap and the sleek gold legs have a luxe, modern vibe. Add the Narnia round scatter cushion in mint to complete the look.

Buy now: Narnia accent chair, £499, DFS

Buy now: Narnia round scatter cushion, £39, DFS

Narnia small button footstool

This super-cute pouffe is perfect for putting your feet up after a tiring day, but also doubles up as a handy extra perch when you have guests over. It’s available in six colours and has a big sister – the Narnia large button footstool, which comes in an elegant oval design with gold legs to co-ordinate with the sofa designs.

Buy now: Narnia small button footstool, £199, DFS

Video Of The Week

Lauren Harris, Senior Designer at DFS says, ‘We’ve seen sweeping curves, warm pink tones, and velvet textures all coming through in furniture at the Salone del Mobile international design show over the last couple of years. We were keen to bring these elements together to offer a range that embodied luxurious seventies glamour but was still livable for a modern living space and the Narnia range achieves this perfectly.

‘When it comes to styling this look, pair the Narnia with textured cushions and chalky pastels for a soft, feminine feel, or for even more glamour add charcoal and black accents.’