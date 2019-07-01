There’s no denying the pink sofa is a fashionable choice for living rooms right now. From bright fuchsia for those daring enough to embrace a statement shade. To Millennial pink in lush velvet for those looking to add an air of sophistication.

But what if you want a middle ground? Somewhere between the two. A relaxed look, while still embracing a soft pink shade that doesn’t overpower the room.

Ta-da! Say hello to the new ‘Fragrant Lilac’ Joules Millbrook sofa at DFS. Could be THE perfect choice? We think so.

New DFS Joules pink sofa

This contemporary take on a classic country-style sofa, features removable cushions and loose covers. The actual seat cushions can be plumped in a instant, to keep the sofa feeling inviting and looking sumptuous.

The stonewashed loose covers in the sofa lilac shade are washable, making them ideal for refreshing – should you spill drinks etc. All these elements contribute to an effortlessly laid-back vibe. All-in-all the new Millbrook is the perfect choice to create a stylishly relaxed interior.

Dispel all misconceptions of Lilac being purely a colour choice for granny’s cardigan. In the right tone, and we can’t stress enough that it has to be the right one, it’s a fabulous pastel to pair with all shades of grey and pink – even on-trend navy.

‘The beauty of the new Joules Millbrook is that it is as practical as it is stylish’ remarks Philip Watkin, Design Director at DFS. ‘The loose covers can be removed and dry cleaned, to keep your sofa looking fantastic.

‘You can also purchase a second set of covers, giving you the versatility to completely change the look at a moment’s notice. An easy way to refresh your living space.’

Buy now: Joules Millbrook Stonewash 4 Seater Sofa, £1799, DFS

Compliment the four seater with the addition of matching footstool. With the same principles of loose covers and removable cushions the footstool design continues the relaxed country ethos.

Buy now: Joules Millbrook Plain Small Footstool, £329, DFS

The whole Millbrook range is also available in French Navy, Antique Gold, Grape Wine, Charcoal and Warm Grey.

Lifestyle style brand Joules, best known for country fashions, first teamed up with the established sofa company back in 2017.

This creative collaboration has produced what can only be described as a colourful and classic combination of gorgeous seating solutions.