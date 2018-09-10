One is a renowned lover of all things beige and the other is a much-loved technicolour mouse!

Kelly Hoppen has been revealed as the designer behind the latest Disney collaboration. There’s a sentence I never thought I’d ever write.

Kelly Hoppen MBE, the queen of chic neutral interiors, has created a Disney wallpaper collection– in celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday! The designs adorned with beloved Mickey are bold and beautiful. Just not what you might expect from an interior designer known for working with neutrals.

The new range of striking murals and wallpaper designs will be available later this month from Graham & Brown. Undeniably, it’s an unlikely collaboration, yet it works! If you are a Mickey Mouse fan you are going to LOVE this collection…

‘Mickey Mouse is such an icon and means so much to so many people.’ explains Kelly. ‘I wanted to put my own twist on Mickey and create design-led pieces – for both adults and children. I wanted to bring him to life inside the home, while blending seamlessly into the decor and offering it a quirky appeal.

The new collection features four mural and four wallpaper designs, each in a range of different colourways. The wallpapers are £40 a roll and the murals are £50 per sq m.

With each design, Kelly wanted to introduce Mickey to a grown-up audience, while retaining his youthful charm and appeal.

This design sees a monochrome Mickey Mouse cheekily pulling aside Kelly’s signature taupe stripes. It’s the percent design to reflect the identities of both Mickey and Kelly.

This artistic mural is the most grown-up design within the new collection – it’s ideal for a home work space. Grey and russet paint splashes provide an arty background for sketches of Mickey.

Trendy botanical leaf prints have been giving a playful update. This is one of the designs where Mickey remains in colour, his bold red shorts and yellow shoes really offsetting the lush green of the leaves.

One for the kids! A classic houndstooth print has been given a very bold makeover in this sunshine shade of yellow. Mickey is seen jumping out of this design – it’s a real departure from Kelly’s usual style, but her bravery has paid off.

Speaking of the new collection, Kelly exclaims, ‘I can’t even tell you how much fun I had creating these designs. It’s an honour to be able to reimagine Mickey in my own way.’

Can you envision this famous mouse now decorating your house? If Kelly Hoppen approves, it makes it officially cool for us all –right?