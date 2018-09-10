Could this be the most unlikely designer Disney collaboration in history?

Tamara Kelly
By

One is a renowned lover of all things beige and the other is a much-loved technicolour mouse!

Kelly Hoppen has been revealed as the designer behind the latest Disney collaboration. There’s a sentence I never thought I’d ever write.

Kelly Hoppen MBE, the queen of chic neutral interiors, has created a Disney wallpaper collection– in celebration of Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday! The designs adorned with beloved Mickey are bold and beautiful. Just not what you might expect from an interior designer known for working with neutrals.

Related: New in at Primark! The House of Mouse homeware range is a treat for Disney fans

The new range of striking murals and wallpaper designs will be available later this month from Graham & Brown. Undeniably, it’s an unlikely collaboration, yet it works! If you are a Mickey Mouse fan you are going to LOVE this collection…

Disney collaboration

‘Mickey Mouse is such an icon and means so much to so many people.’ explains Kelly. ‘I wanted to put my own twist on Mickey and create design-led pieces – for both adults and children. I wanted to bring him to life inside the home, while blending seamlessly into the decor and offering it a quirky appeal.

Disney collaboration

The new collection features four mural and four wallpaper designs, each in a range of different colourways. The wallpapers are £40 a roll and the murals are £50 per sq m.

With each design, Kelly wanted to introduce Mickey to a grown-up audience, while retaining his youthful charm and appeal.

Disney collaboration

This design sees a monochrome Mickey Mouse cheekily pulling aside Kelly’s signature taupe stripes. It’s the percent design to reflect the identities of both Mickey and Kelly.

Disney collaboration

This artistic mural is the most grown-up design within the new collection – it’s ideal for a home work space. Grey and russet paint splashes provide an arty background for sketches of Mickey.

Disney collaboration

Trendy botanical leaf prints have been giving a playful update. This is one of the designs where Mickey remains in colour, his bold red shorts and yellow shoes really offsetting the lush green of the leaves.

Disney collaboration

One for the kids! A classic houndstooth print has been given a very bold makeover in this sunshine shade of yellow. Mickey is seen jumping out of this design – it’s a real departure from Kelly’s usual style, but her bravery has paid off.

Disney collaboration

Speaking of the new collection, Kelly exclaims, ‘I can’t even tell you how much fun I had creating these designs. It’s an honour to be able to reimagine Mickey in my own way.’

Related: Primark just launched its first designer collaboration – and it’s super stylish!

Can you envision this famous mouse now decorating your house? If Kelly Hoppen approves, it makes it officially cool for us all –right?

Ideal Home loves...

Children's room with blackboard wardrobes | Country children's room design ideas | Children's room | PHOTO GALLERY | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk

8 super simple DIY hacks for your child’s bedroom
Shabby Chic Bathrooms

Shabby chic bathrooms to inspire you
1.jpg | Country Homes & Interiors | housetohome.co.uk

7 beautiful oak-framed extensions
Conservatories | Conservatory decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

10 ways to update your conservatory
Sewing room

7 lovely sewing rooms to make you stitch with a smile
Decking with outdoor shower and stool

Urban garden ideas