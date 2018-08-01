New in at Primark! The House of Mouse homeware range is a treat for Disney fans
Plan a magical interior makeover with these new additions to Primark's Mickey Mouse collection
Primark is really taking the Mickey with its latest range. Well, they’re taking the Disney icon and transferring his famous silhouette to more cute and collectable homeware.
These exclusive House Of Mouse pieces have been launched to celebrate our favourite rodent’s 9oth birthday. And if you’re revamping a children’s room – or your own home office – this summer, they’ll definitely add a special something to your makeover.
Primark Mickey Mouse lamp
Our pick of the bunch is this caged light with on-trend exposed bulb and sweet Mickey ears. Talk about ‘designer Disney’… it’s definitely not just for kids.
In store now: Mickey Mouse cage lamp, £10, Primark
Primark Mickey Mouse fairy lights
Primark fairy lights are always super-cute and great value, making them a staple for children’s rooms and student dorms alike. And these Mickey Mouse-themed illuminations are sure to win over more fans.
In store now: 20 Mickey Mouse wire lights, £6, Primark
In store now: Mickey Mouse mirror, £7, Primark
Primark Mickey Mouse memo board
Display memos and cards on this Mickey Mouse notice board. Even the pegs are in keeping with the theme.
In store now: Mickey Mouse notice board, £8, Primark
Primark Mickey Mouse carnival lights
Mickey may take centre stage in this collection, but girlfriend Minnie isn’t left out. Check out these ‘his and hers’ carnival lights.
In stores now: Minnie and Mickey Mouse lights, £4 each, Primark
Primark Mickey Mouse throw
We’d all love to get a cuddle from the big Mouse himself. But failing that, we’ll make do with wrapping ourselves up in this Mickey print fleece throw. We’re sure the kids will love it, too.
Primark Mickey Mouse mugs
Toast Mickey’s 9oth birthday with a tea (or something stronger) in one of these ‘totes adorbs’ Mouse mugs. Again, Minnie isn’t neglected – she’s got a mug of her own in white.
In store now: Mickey Mouse mug, £6; Minnie Mouse mug, £6, both Primark
If you’re a ‘mouse-ive’ fan of Mickey, you’d be Goofy not to get down to Primark, pronto!