DIY fan paints her dining table and adds marble adhesive top – now it looks brand new!

Do you currently dine on a dated wooden dining table? But have a desire to replace it with a chic marble-look design, but limited on budget you need to see this smart DIY makeover.

Savvy homeowner Emma Stables inspires others with her painted dining table, with added marble adhesive top. She has also painted the chairs and added an on-trend dining bench to complete the look, making the whole set look brand new.

All at a cost of just under £100. Very impressive and inspiring we say.

Emma’s wooden dining table & sofa before

Emma fittingly shared her newly painted dining table and chairs with the Extreme Budget DIY & Life Hacks Facebook group.

Saying, ‘I really fancied a new dining table and a dining bench but I couldn’t justify spending £1000. So I decided to revamp mine and I bought a sofa off Facebook and got to work, the table and chairs I painted with Wilko cupboard paint and covered the table top with dc-fix’

Going to explain her bargain bench solution by saying, ‘the sofa I painted with chalk paint seats and all, I bought some material to cover the back and bought some legs off eBay and spray painted them, total cost was under £100’.

Emma’s newly painted dining table set

Ta da! The transformation complete, the whole set looks brand new. Costing less than £100 we’d say this is one of the smartest transformations we’ve seen in a long time.

Emma has been more than helpful, with fellow group members questions. Where one comments, ‘Your table looks amazing! How easy was the dc fix to do? Any tips please?’.

Emma responses, ‘It’s really easy just watch YouTube tutorials, that’s all I did. Just peel back a bit and smooth down with the tool’.

Referring to the painted sofa, another asks, ‘Did you really just paint the fabric? I’m do confused but it looks amazing 😍’.

Emma replies, ‘yes lol 😂 you water down the chalk paint, YouTube was my go to for the info, and thank you 😊’.

Which was met with the response. ‘wow I’m off to Google now 😂 you learn something new everyday. I’ve got a chair that’s very similar to the sofa you did. It’s in need of an update. Thanks 😊’. Another inspired follow, ready to transform their furniture on a budget.

Emma tells us personally, ‘I do love to do things on a bargain, what inspired me was I was shopping with a friend and came across a gorgeous table and corner bench dining set, but I just couldn’t justify spending £1000 so I got to work with some ideas and came up with this instead’.