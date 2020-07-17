Trending:

Homeowners upcycle materials to build brilliant garden cocktail bar for £60

Cheers to reusing and recycling to keep the budget low – ensuring more money to stock up on cocktail ingredients!
    • Homeowner Jilly Noble shared her incredible garden cocktail bar with us in the Ideal Home room Clinic. Saying, ‘Hey everyone! Hope it’s okay to share a garden transformation.’

    ‘The first pic is what this unused corner of our garden looked like on Friday. Now it’s a colourful wee cocktail bar!’Jilly exclaims. 

    ‘We managed to do this makeover in a weekend, for around £60 including the patio’ she continues. ‘My husband is a landscape gardener so that’s a bit of cheating, but the materials were all repurposed’. A job very well done, and on such a smart budget

    Garden before

    Image credit: Jilly Noble

    This is the unused, and quite frankly unloved corner of Jilly’s garden. The before just makes the after even more impressive.

    After: garden cocktail bar

    garden cocktail bar with pink barstools

    Image credit: Jilly Noble

    Now the space is a vibrant garden cocktail bar! We love the attention to detail, from the stylish iridescent lights to the brightly coloured barstools – it’s a big yes from team Ideal Home. And it seems, a big yes from fellow members of the Facebook group too…

    ‘This is amazing’ writes one, ‘I love it’ exclaims another.

    ‘Well it looks terrific and I’ll have a mojito please!’ says another, and we second that!

    garden cocktail bar sign and lights

    Image credit: Jilly Noble

    ‘The accessories were mostly just things we already had – the chalkboard frames are repurposed’ says Jilly. ‘I did buy the floral garland on eBay though.’

    garden cocktail bar with flower garland and pink bar stools

    Image credit: Jilly Noble

    The floral garland adds a decorative touch, that’s perfect for a garden theme. It helps to soften the wooden bar structure.

    Painting the barstools

    garden cocktail bar stools being painted

    Image credit: Jilly Noble

    Jilly explains on her blog, ‘The stools were £12 because of a lucky voucher situation, and I already had foam to use for the tops leftover from another project. I covered the tops with this tropical leaf tablecloth (£6.99) which inspired the colour scheme.

    The stools are painted in the vibrant shade of Paradise Petals by Johnstone’s.

    Buy now: Johnstone’s Garden Colours in Paradise Petals, £18.99 for 1L, Amazon

    Building the bar

    garden cocktail bar made using pallet

    Image credit: Jilly Noble

    ‘In the end we used a bunch of stuff from our garage junk collection’. This included three pallets from material deliveries, a trellis for the roof (from a bin store David made). And the countertop was brilliantly made using leftovers from a garage repair.

    With the the roof posts and monoblocks ‘salvaged from a skip trip’. Jilly and David demonstrate how anything can be made on a budget if you’re willing to give it a go.

    Image credit: Jilly Noble

    To paint the bar Jilly used the serene shade of  Seagrass by Cuprinol.

    Buy now: Cuprinol Garden Shades Exterior Paint in Seagrass, £22 for 2.5L, Wilko

    Image credit: Jilly Noble

    David’s job proved invaluable on this project,  ‘Of course, with David being a landscape gardener he was able to magic up a lovely patio base.’ But that’s not to say you couldn’t do it yourself if you wanted to – it just might take longer than a weekend.

    Feeling inspire to build a bar in your own garden for cocktail hour?

