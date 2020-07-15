We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’re seeing more creativity than ever, especially during lockdown – as homeowners find the time to tackle those long put-off DIY projects. One that we’re seeing time and time again is the stencilled concrete patio – and just how effective this can be to transform an outdoor ‘yarden’ space.

Homeowner Dawn Burton decided to brave a DIY job to update her drab concrete patio area in her courtyard.

Courtyard before

Dawn shares her impressive DIY efforts writing, ‘Lockdown/LockDawn project for my 117 yr old yarden! As you can imagine the walls & floor are completely uneven so probably not a good idea stencilling your yard 😫 But I do love a challenge 😳 ‘

And challenge it certainly was. She goes on to say, ‘ If I knew the pain I was about to endure in my back, legs & everywhere else I don’t think I would have tackled it. But hey ho this 54 yr old doesn’t like to be beaten & certainly not by a floor💪🏼😂 ‘. That’s the kind of winning spirit and determination we can get behind here at Ideal Home.

Dawn began by painting the concrete area with an overall coat of black paint. She tells us. ‘The floor had 2 coats of Smooth black masonry paint. Stencil was pure brilliant white masonry and Frenchic Al Fresco in Dusky Blush. Followed by 2 coats of patio sealer on top & voila.’

To create the Victorian tile look Dawn chose a specialist stencil for home decor and crafts. The paint is stippled on with a brush and she also used various make up brushes – we’re won over with Dawn’s can-do attitude!

You’ll notice the pillow to support her knees, as seen behind the scenes – just to show how much Dawn endured to carry out this incredible makeover.

Stencilled concrete patio after

The finished outdoor area is a total triumphant. Dawn says, ‘Couldn’t be more proud of what I’ve achieved.’ Before hilariously adding, ‘I never, no not ever want to see a stencil again 😂 ‘.

All in all Dawn estimates she spent roughly £124 on transforming the courtyard floor.

To enhance the newly painted outdoor area she has now dressed it to perfection – with a small sofa, bistro table set and pretty plants.

‘I really hope I’ve inspired others to try something they’ve never ever done before, I did 😉👍🏼’.

