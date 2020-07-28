Trending:

Wow! Homeowner transforms kitchen with green painted cabinets and pink tiles

Proof that a splash of colour can make a HUGE difference
Tamara Kelly Tamara Kelly
    • Feeling bored of your kitchen decor? This homeowner was too, so she decided to take matters into her own hands – painting the cabinets in a lush shade of green and the tiles in pink with stencilled stars.

    The original white kitchen before was perfectly fine but owner Ellie Gooder, a self-confessed fan of painting, wanted more of a wow factor. And that she most certainly has achieved, thanks to her impressive DIY skills.

    Ellie’s kitchen before and after

    kitchen before and after

    Image credit: Frenchic / @lifeataustell

    ‘I really hated the kitchen before, of course, money trees don’t exist unfortunately! So I got crafty and pulled on my imagination hat’ says Ellie.

    White kitchen before…

    white kitchen

    Image credit: Frenchic / @lifeataustell

    Where did she start? ‘We stripped the vinyl from all the cupboards using a hot gun, peeling them off to reveal the wood behind. I then primed all the doors, used Lick paint in Green o7 for the cabinets – sealed with three coats of Ronseal Varnish.’

    Buy now: Ronseal Interior Varnish, £19, Wickes

    When it came to the tiles Ellie’s creativity really came into its own! ‘I painted the tiles with Frenchic Dusky Blush, and then made my own stencil,’ she tells Ideal Home.  Doing so after one she had previously bought failed to do the job,  due to so many grout line. ‘I then stencilled stars all over the tiles in white ‘ she explains.

    And what a difference that has made…

    Green and pink kitchen after

    Image credit: Frenchic / @lifeataustell

    It’s hard to believe it’s even the same kitchen to be honest! To add the perfect finishing touches she revamped all the fixtures and fittings.

    ‘I bought some copper handles from Etsy, I wanted to be a bit different and so went for copper pipes, instead of standard copper bars.’

    ‘We took off all the door hinges, door handles, plug sockets, spot lights and extractor fan and spray painted them black using a BBQ spray paint’ which Ellie personally considers the most durable, great tip!

    Another tip, Ellie tells us ‘I then forgot to change the screws so coloured them in with sharpie 🤣🤣 ‘. Brilliant cheat for DIY.

    ‘I bought marble vinyl from Vinyl Warehouse to cover the ugly counter tops! And I think that’s pretty much everything we did, so cheap and cheerful!’ she exclaims

    View this post on Instagram

    Here she is! 🌈😜 The longest kitchen make over in the history of instagram!! I could blame lockdown but actually I think a lot of it has to do with my indecisiveness 🤓 This cost about £300 just working with what we have and we are so pleased! The tiles took a turn for the worst today… trying to stencil an intricate design on top of tons of grout lines was not working out, there was tons of bleeding and very uneven and unhappy looking lines, so I reverted to plan B. A very impromptu bit of homemade stencil making and here we have more stars than the night sky 🤣 Hey it’s not bad for the foreseeable is it? Hopefully we will have a brand spanking new kitchen one day but for now this’ll do me just fine! 💚 💚 (Yes I have fashioned two rugs together to hide the UGLY laminate and no they are not staying I am trying to source a suitable one for the kitchen but failing 🤦🏼‍♀️) . . . . . . . #kitchendesign #kitchendecor #kitchenshelves #kitchensofinstagram #kitchenisland #styleitdark #makeyourselfathome #sodomino #vogueliving #elledecor #myinteriorstyle #myinterior #apartmenttherapy #myhyggehome #periodhomesofinsta #homesohard #howwedwell #howwelive #homereno #housegoals #kitchenideas #farrowandball #inchryablue #discoverunder15k #dailydecordose #myhomedecor #myhometrend #mycolourfulhome #getmydecornoticed #mybohohome

    A post shared by Ellie Gooder (@lifeatstaustell) on

    ‘Absolutely stunning… ’ and  ‘AmaZing! Dream colours together 😍 ‘ were the verdicts when Ellie shared her newly painted kitchen project with her Instagram followers.

    The whole team is off now to paint their kitchens, after seeing this DIY makeover!

