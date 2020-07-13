We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fancy a new look sofa, but don’t fancy parting with huge sums of money for the privilege? Let this nifty painted leather sofa hack serve as inspiration to revamp what you already have.

Jacqueline Alcroft, a teacher and mother of one from South Ayrshire, transformed her old red leather sofa into a stylish new pink suite by ingeniously using Frenchic paint.

And this budget DIY job cost less than £20 – as the paint was leftover from when Jaqueline painted the front door in the same shade!

DIY painted leather sofa

Jacqueline wanted to modernise her living room. While she was keen to buy a new sofa she couldn’t justify the costs involved in replacing furniture. Instead she decided to take matters into her own hands, with a painted DIY job.

Jacqueline bought a 750ml tin of Frenchic Al Fresco paint in Dusky Blush for £17.95. She initially used the paint to apply three coats to her front door. Pleased with the results she decided to try three coats on the leather sofa.

Jacqueline tells Latest Deals ‘I came up with the idea from watching YouTube DIY and upcycling videos.’

‘I started by cleaning the whole sofa with sugar soap (bought from B&Q) and then letting it dry. I used the dusky blush paint and a Frenchic small round brush. I applied three thin coats leaving at least two hours between coats to let the paint dry.’

Jacqueline offers this top tip! ‘One very important tip is that the paint isn’t actually designed for material, it’s designed for front doors and so on. So make sure you do a patch test somewhere inconspicuous before going for it!’.

Going on to say, ‘Also, if your cushions aren’t removable then use small bits of wood to separate the cushions to paint in between.’

Video Of The Week

‘Now that it’s done I absolutely love it’ exclaims Jacqueline. ‘I couldn’t really justify buying a new sofa because my two-year-old has a habit of spilling everything and anything.’

Whether it’s a room refit or a simple upcycled furniture project, we love a good before and after. If you have a makeover share it with us in the Ideal Home Room Clinic.

Happy decorating.