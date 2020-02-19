We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
There are many ways to improve the appearance of our homes, but one the most cost-effective and easiest place to start is with a freshly painted front door.
As one Ideal Home fan proves, a new-look front door can make a HUGE difference. Said fan is Liz Quentin who shares her front door makeover, courtesy of the Ideal Home Room Clinic.
More ideas: How to give your home street appeal – try our ideas for a stylish first impression
Liz’s front door before
Liz shares the images with the group writing, ‘After 24 years my UPVC front door was looking very tired! I changed the white plain bottom panel for a moulded panel and then painted the door in Zinsser Allcoat satin in Mouse Grey, that I had mixed to order.’
The front door, with it’s new panel, was treated to three coats of the chosen grey shade.
‘I ordered a 1 litre tin of paint, I think I had over 2/3 left,’ explains Liz. Making her money go even further she adds, ‘ I have since gone on to paint my planter and outside bin storage box in the grey and I just have some left!’
Liz added a new chrome letter box and door handle to complete the transformation. Saying herself, ‘it looks so much smarter 🙂’.
When asked if the DIY job was expensive Liz helpfully replies, ‘no not all all. The new panel was about £40 and the mixed paint was £18.’
More doors: DIY enthusiast proves painting a UPVC door can transform homes – and it only cost £10
Liz’s front door after
It looks like a new house! No longer looking like a back door the newly painted front door in slate grey commands attention. Thanks to the bold shade the door somehow boasts more authority as a front door.
The newly-painted front door proves an inspiration to others in the group who write,’Looks like a whole new door- good work!’ and ‘Fantastic work’.
Liz adds, ‘the white door frame is still looking a little tired so that will be painted white, when the weather warms up!’.
What else can we paint? Transform a tired looking radiator from £10 with this clever paint hack
Could your front door do with a new hue?