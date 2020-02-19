We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There are many ways to improve the appearance of our homes, but one the most cost-effective and easiest place to start is with a freshly painted front door.

As one Ideal Home fan proves, a new-look front door can make a HUGE difference. Said fan is Liz Quentin who shares her front door makeover, courtesy of the Ideal Home Room Clinic.

Liz’s front door before

Liz shares the images with the group writing, ‘After 24 years my UPVC front door was looking very tired! I changed the white plain bottom panel for a moulded panel and then painted the door in Zinsser Allcoat satin in Mouse Grey, that I had mixed to order.’

The front door, with it’s new panel, was treated to three coats of the chosen grey shade.

‘I ordered a 1 litre tin of paint, I think I had over 2/3 left,’ explains Liz. Making her money go even further she adds, ‘ I have since gone on to paint my planter and outside bin storage box in the grey and I just have some left!’

Liz added a new chrome letter box and door handle to complete the transformation. Saying herself, ‘it looks so much smarter 🙂’.

When asked if the DIY job was expensive Liz helpfully replies, ‘no not all all. The new panel was about £40 and the mixed paint was £18.’

Liz’s front door after

It looks like a new house! No longer looking like a back door the newly painted front door in slate grey commands attention. Thanks to the bold shade the door somehow boasts more authority as a front door.

The newly-painted front door proves an inspiration to others in the group who write,’Looks like a whole new door- good work!’ and ‘Fantastic work’.

Liz adds, ‘the white door frame is still looking a little tired so that will be painted white, when the weather warms up!’.

Could your front door do with a new hue?