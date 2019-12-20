Is your home playing host to a cactus Christmas tree this year? It appears you’re in good company as Dobbies Garden Centres reveal alternative trees are on the rise! With many households branching out and embracing Christmas decorating with a difference.

And what could be more different than a quirky cactus Christmas tree.

Sell-out cactus Christmas tree…

It is the first year the garden centre has offered full size alternative trees, 4ft and above. The standout tree of the season has to be the Cactus pre-lit artificial tree, new for 2019. The brilliantly bonkers tree sold out online in just two weeks! Is yours one of the many households with a captivating cacti Christmas tree this year?

Increasingly popular succulents have become a new festive favourite too. Naturally they have been given a merry makeover to share in the celebrations. Dobbies novelty Santa and Rudolph Cacti are selling with a 25 per cent increase from 2018. Predicted to be an impressive 40 per cent increase by the end of the year.

Seasonal Buyer and Christmas expert at Dobbies, Lynsey Abbott is the driving force behind the alternative tree collections.

She explains, ‘We have more inspiration at our fingertips than ever before and the impact of social media platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest aren’t just providing us access to trends from homes around the globe, but they are also encouraging us to share more too.’

‘Trees that stand out from the traditional crowd gain attention. I definitely think that this is impacting our customers’ buying decisions and behaviours,’ she goes on to say, ‘Decorating our homes at Christmas time provides a brilliant opportunity to add more fun and colour than usual, given that they are a temporary visitor that will be taken down in January.’

‘The fact they aren’t a permanent fixture may be the reason we are also seeing a rise in the popularity of alternative trees,’ concludes Lynsey. ‘As well as the fact that the number of trees people are putting up in their homes is growing. Far from being a fad, we are prepping for increased demand in 2020. There are exciting developments happening at Dobbies, with many more colours and styles set to take centre stage in next year’s themes!’

Is it wrong to be excited already?!