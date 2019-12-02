With 90s fashions back on-trend and 70s interiors booming, it’s easy to think we’re going back in time. John Lewis & Partners have taken a trip down memory lane to explore how Christmas decorating trends have changed over the past decade.

Looking back to Christmas’ past, the retailer compares then and now – to see how Christmas decorating trends have changed.

To summarise – decorations have become more sophisticated, trees are several feet taller, tree skirts are trending and statement baubles have replaced traditional round ones.

Our take on trends: Christmas tree trends 2019 – the most fashionable ways to dress your tree

‘In 2009, we typically thought a thin bit of red or gold tinsel mixed with some round baubles and a few lights attached to a heavy adapter meant we were ready for Christmas’ says Dan Cooper, head Christmas buyer at John Lewis & Partners. ‘ Ten years on the UK

tastes have become so much more adventurous and sophisticated.’

New research, looking over the past 10 years at John Lewis has revealed the following;

Christmas trees are taller

‘Artificial trees have grown in quality and popularity, and become several feet taller. Ten years ago 4ft trees dominated the range sold by John Lewis, but today 7ft trees are our most popular with 9ft trees growing in popularity’ Dan explains.

Statement baubles become best-selling

‘One of the biggest changes in trends has been in Christmas baubles. In 2009 most of us bought traditional round baubles, and there were very few individual ones,’ explains Dan. ‘ Today, we have over 400 different types of bauble

and our best selling baubles are not traditional Christmas baubles but birds, foxes and dinosaurs. We have embraced the idea of making our trees individual to us with statement baubles.’

Christmas colours are more sophisticated

It’s not just the tree size that’s different, our decoration choices have changed. According to John Lewis UK households are now more likely to decorate their Christmas tree in sophisticated colours. Think white, blush, green and copper. Rather than bolder colour choices , such as red or gold, which were the favoured shades for decorating ten years ago.

Trees draped in thick tinsel, which has had a resurgence that peaked in 2018, or decorated with a statement pieces are seen as the most Instagrammable for 2019.

Trend grows for tree skirts

With the more sophisticated approach to decorating, today’s trees are more likely to have their roots covered. Making tree skirts a growing trend.

Upside down trees are thing of past

Video Of The Week

John Lewis no longer sell upside down trees, popular back in 2009. Dan informs us, ‘ Instead pre-lit trees are on-trend and this year for the first time they have overtaken un-lit trees.’

This week marks the biggest week for Christmas decorating and shopping. Will you be decorating 2009 or 2029 style??