A metallic kitchen splashback takes this London apartment to another level

Planning a kitchen can be quite overwhelming when you consider how much there is to decide. However, this London flat proves how good it can look when you take a risk and it pays off.

The kitchen ideas showcased in Attwood House in Dove Mews are a true sight to behold. Despite this two-bedroom flat in the heart of South Kensington having to accommodate the petite size of the space, the small kitchen ideas are big on style and hide lots of kitchen storage ideas.

Take a little tour with us and we’ll show you around…

Dove Mews exterior

Accessed via a private cobbled mews, this stunning apartment is situated on the second floor and even the front door has an elegant feel, with its period surround.

Kitchen

We’ll take you straight through to the kitchen where you can admire those fabulous metallic splashback tiles. Not only does the antique bronze design really pop against the dark cabinetry, but they give the small space an expensive, almost lavish look.

If you’re considering new kitchen splashback ideas, this one definitely makes a statement. Add to that the matching handles on the cabinetry, the indulgent green marble worktop and upstands, and beautiful parquet flooring, and you’ve got yourself a pretty plush room.

Living room

Head into the living room and you’re treated to a scheme that’s half global-inspired and half gentleman’s club vibes, which suits the period property perfectly. Large bookshelves house an extensive library on one side, while on the other, a large wall hanging and framed pictures decorate the walls.

Ethnic-inspired soft furnishings add pattern to the space, and a small, yet shapely table and chairs offer a spot to dine.

Bedroom

We love when homeowners use fabric to create a statement piece behind the bed in place of wallpaper and paint, and this beige patterned material has been hung from a curtain rail as a focal point. The bed frame has also been disguised with another, contrasting, piece of fabric, adding a softness to the room.

When you team that with a detailed bedspread and a trio of woven dishes on the wall, you’ve got yourself an incredibly interesting design.

Bathroom

Last up we’ll show you a snippet of the bathroom with its luxe bottle-green tiles, bronze fittings and stand-out stone sink. This room, as per the others, features a unique scheme that’s dripping in luxurious touches.

Would you like to see more? You can find Dove Mews on Knight Frank’s website, where it’s up for sale at £1,100,00.