Dulux Colour of the Year 2019 is announced – are you a fan?

The colour experts predict this is the shade we're set to decorate our homes with next year

Dulux Colour of the Year 2019 has just been unveiled this morning. Spiced Honey is the shade of the hour – rather, the whole year! This deliciously warming shade sits between a rich caramel and an earthy brown – perfect for an autumnal makeover.

Here’s a reminder of this years shade: Dulux has announced Heart Wood as its 2018 Colour of the Year

‘Spiced Honey has a raw, natural quality that works like a warm neutral. It’s so adaptable to pairing with different materials and styles of decoration,’ explains Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director for Dulux in the UK. ‘Its rich caramel tones visually turn up the thermostat a few degrees. So it’s perfect for creating a relaxed cosy atmosphere in places where we like to think, dream and love.’

Dulux’s Colour of the Year is chosen by a panel of experts, who look at emerging global trends and insights – and determine how these impact the way we live. Using these insights, Dulux forecasts the colour palettes that best reflect the world and cultural climate as we move into each new year.

The theme of 2019 is ‘Let in the Light’. After the unpredictability and uncertainty of 2018, where ‘we were overwhelmed by the deluge of news, choices and demands upon our time, causing us to close up and retreat into spaces where we feel safe and cocooned’. Dulux says ‘2019 is the time for awakening’. For the new year ahead, we’re feeling re-energised and ready to start taking positive action.

‘Every year, we seek to transform a trend into a colour that responds to consumer needs. Enabling them to bring a mood, into their homes,’ explains Heleen van Gent, Head of the Global Aesthetic Centre. ‘In 2019, as a society, we want to reach out, engage with our communities. Make things better and ‘be the change’ – anything from supporting charities to small acts of neighbourly kindness. It’s time to act and Spiced Honey enables transformation inspiring a positive, emotional change.’

Spiced Honey

Speaking of the warm and inviting amber tones of Spiced Honey, Helen explains, ‘It can be both calming and nourishing or stimulating and energising, depending on the palettes and light surrounding it. ‘The contemporary hue is versatile, sophisticated and timeless. It lends itself to a broad spectrum of life and interior styles. Perfect for reflecting the universal mood encapsulated by the panel.’

Spiced Honey looks right at home seen here mixed with all manner of wooden accents, from furniture to the herringbone floor. Seamlessly blending in is what creates a sense of unity and effortless beauty.

‘Spiced Honey looks especially good teamed with whites and off-whites, in furniture and furnishings which gives it a contemporary feel.’ explains Marianne.

So far this caramel honey tone has the team here at Ideal Home HQ divided. One thought is that it’s the ultimate neutral, as it works just as well with terracottas, mustards and deep petrol blues as it does dusky pinks and lilacs. Another is that it’s a bit too, erm, brown. We’d love to hear your thoughts.