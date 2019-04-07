Over the past decade, everyone’s favourite vacuum cleaner brand Dyson, has been branching out into different areas of the home, finding new ways of designing super clever products that are wonderfully practical, too. This month sees the introduction of three new home helpers – a fan, a light and (naturally) a vacuum cleaner.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

First up, is the Dyson Pure Cool Me personal purifying fan.

Dyson new launch – the fan

Buy now: Pure Cool Me personal purifying fan, £299.99, Dyson

Designed for personal use (but will obviously benefit the whole family) this directional fan captures 99.95% of ultra fine airborne particles like pollen, as well as trapping gases, odours and fumes, all the while pumping out cool, purified air into your home. It’s perfect for kids’ rooms, allergy sufferers or simply if you just want to be sure that the air you and your family breathe is clear of contaminants.

Dyson new launch – the lamp

Next up, is the super futuristic looking Lightcycle task light. Available as a table or floor lamp, the Lightcycle is based on a lamp originally designed by Sir James’s son, Jake Dyson.

Within the minimal, industrial-style design, the app-controlled Lightcycle packs plenty of clever tech – it reduces eye strain by adjusting its colour temperature and brightness depending on the local weather and the LED bulb within is guaranteed to last for a minimum of 60 years.

Buy now: Lightcycle task light, £449.99, Dyson

Dyson new launch – the vacuum cleaner

Finally, Dyson has introduced another new cordless cleaner to its range. Called the V11 Absolute cord-free vacuum, the thing that instantly sets it apart from the others on the market is the genius LCD screen on the top of the machine.

Buy now: V11 Absolute cord-free vacuum, £599.99, Dyson

Video Of The Week

This displays a handy countdown timer to let you know exactly how many minutes you have left on the charge and it’ll alert you if there is a blockage or if the filter needs cleaning (showing you exactly what to do on screen so you don’t have to Google the instructions).

The vacuum’s powerful suction boasts a 60-minute running time on one charge and the brush bar automatically senses if you’re cleaning carpet or hard flooring, adjusting the power accordingly.

Just when you thought you couldn’t get excited about a vacuum cleaner…