Changing duvet’s can be a nightmare to do on your own. However, could that be because we’re doing it all wrong? We’ve recently discovered an easy way to change a duvet cover and can’t wait to try it out.

Bedding should be changed at least once a week. However, when you have a list of chores as long as your arm you want to make sure you can get your duvet changed as fast as possible.

The ‘roll and stuff’ method promises to help you change your duvet on your own in less than a minute. A lot quicker than our current ‘inside out ghost’ method which can prove a bit of a mind-bending workout if you’re on your own.

A favourite method of Yorkshire Linen since 2013, it is fair to say their ‘roll and stuff’ style is tried and tested. The method is exactly what it sounds like, you roll up the duvet and stuff it into the cover.

Sound easy? That’s because it is. Here are the full step-by-step instructions so you can have a go yourself.

How to change a duvet cover easily – the ‘roll and stuff’ method

1.Lay your duvet cover out on your bed with the opening at the foot of the bed

2. Place the duvet on top of the cover, with the corners of the cover and duvet aligned.

3. Roll the duvet up towards the foot of the bed. It should look like a tube. Leave a few inches loose at the end so you can still hold the corners of the duvet.

4. Open the duvet cover and push the rolled-up duvet inside. Keep hold of the loose duvet corners and push them into the covers of the duvet cover.

5. Take hold of the corners that are now in place and shake. The duvet should unroll inside the cover and fall into place.

Now all your have to do is check all the corners are aligned and you have a perfectly made bed in less than a minute.

Why not try the ‘roll and stuff’ duvet method and see how long it takes you?