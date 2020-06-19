We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Here at Ideal Home, we are die-hard Emma Bridgewater mug fans. So you can imagine our excitement when we heard that our favourite mugs were up to 40 per cent off in the Emma Bridgewater summer sale.

The sale that starts today includes many of the brand’s iconic patterns including polka dot and black toast are included in the sale. Along with some discontinued designs.

The sale is offering 40 per cent of discontinued items, and 20 per cent of a second which means it has a small fault in the shape or design. To sweeten the deal the pottery brand is offering a mix and match, six for five deal, on select items.

Here are just a few of our top picks that we can’t wait to get our hands-on.

Emma Bridgewater summer sale

Polka Dot

We can’t get enough of this colourful polka dot pattern. A staple of the Emma Bridgewater collection, this is a rare opportunity to pick up a seconds version in the sale.

Any faults are marked in black but don’t worry they will wash off easily with a damp cloth.

Buy now: Polka Dot Mug, Was 14.95 Now £10.95, Emma Bridgewater

Black toast

This black lettering is instantly recognisable as Emma Bridgewater. It has spawned a dozen high street copies, but not you can pick it up at a fraction of the price.

The majority of the iconic black toast plates are seconds, so might have a small fault. However, you can also scoop up the brand’s Toast & Marmalade kettle and toaster at a bargain price.

Buy now: Black Toast mug, Was £14.95 Now £10.95, Emma Bridgewater

Green Hawthorn

Buy now: Green Hawthorn Bowl, Was £39.99 Now £26.95, Emma Bridgewater

Buy now: Organic & Green Plate, Was £17.95 Now £9.95, Emma Bridgewater

This gorgeous green pattern is set to be discontinued. While we’re sad to see it go, we’re excited about that we can snap it up for 40 per cent off.

However, you’ll need to be quick to pick up this pattern. The half-pint mug has already sold out, however, you can still pick up the rest of the collection, including the small mug in the sale.

Have you been tempted to treat yourself to a new set of mugs?