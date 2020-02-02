We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Let your special someone know that they’re just your cup of tea this Valentine’s day with the new Emma Bridgewater pink roses collection.

At Ideal Home, we think nothing says I love you better than flowers and a good cup of tea. Luckily one of our favourite pottery brands, Emma Bridgewater, has combined the two.

The new spring collection has been brought out just in time for 14th February. The new collection is alive with large luscious pink roses and small vivid blooms.

The best thing about these Valentines’s day flowers is they’ll last all year round! Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of the new collection.

Emma Bridgewater pink roses collection

Pink Roses Mug

Buy now: Pink roses mug, £19.95, Emma Bridgewater

You don’t get much better than an Emma Bridgewater mug. They’re the perfect size to wrap your hands around as you wait for the tea to cool down.

The half-pint mug features three motifs, including the little pink rose pattern, and beautiful rose pattern. Both pink rose patterns are available to personalise with your valentines name.

Pink Rose Teapot

Buy now: Pink roses 2 Mug Teapot, £40.95, Emma Bridgewater

Share the love with the pink rose mug teapot. Coming in three sizes including a gallon teapot and four mug teapot. However, on Valentine’s day we think a two mug teapot will be perfect.

Pink Rose Vases

Buy now: Pink roses 3 vase set, £34.95, Emma Bridgewater

Looking for somewhere for your Valentine’s day flowers? This set of three vases will look lovely clustered on a table scattered with fresh blooms.

The set includes the pink rose small milk bottle, inkpot vase and mustard pot vase.

Pink roses small cake stand

Buy now: Pink roses cake stand, £39.95, Emma Bridgewater

Nothing goes better with a cup of tea than a slice of victoria sponge cake. Give your cakes an extra wow factor with the pink roses cake standard. As if the cake didn’t make us smile enough already, we’ll be positively beaming after seeing it atop this cheerful pink pattern.

Pink roses plate

Buy now: Pink rose serving plate, £59.95, Emma Bridgewater

And what better to serve it on than a matching roses plate?

We suggest leaving this page open on your other half’s computer. Finger’s crossed they’ll get the hint.