We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Emma Stones Malibu home has just hit the market and it’s got all the laid-back, boho vibes.

The award-winning actress is known for her roles in Hollywood movies such La La Land, The Help, Cruella and SpiderMan, to name a few.

Perched on the cliffside of chic Malibu enclave, the Big Rock, the Mid-Century home is modern yet modest with plenty of light and airy rooms to admire the views of the Pacific ocean below.

Situated at the end of a private cul-de-sac, the actresses home is the epitome of the Californian lifestyle, nestled among local hiking trails, with beaches and an abundance of surf close by too. With almost nothing but native plants and the ocean in sight, the LA coastline, Catalina and city lights will have guests dazzled by day and night.

Arranged in over 3 coastal acres of unique old-grown vegetation including eucalyptus, yucca and blue agave, the home has all the privacy an A-List celeb could ask for, while still being close by to the beach and city. The three bedroom home has been modestly decorated with bright white taking centre stage, maximising the feeling of space and light.

The exterior

While unassuming from the outside, the single-story property is typical of homes dotted alongside the hill side of Big Rock and doesn’t reveal the wonders of what is behind its facade. With mature greenery surrounding the property, it offers a sanctuary in which to unwind, shutting off the world beyond.

The kitchen

Inside Emma Stones house, it has a bright, white backdrop throughout, with large windows flooding each room with sunlight. The white kitchen also features white cabinetry with brass hardware detailing giving it definition. Huge picture frame windows sit behind a white butlers sink, meaning washing up comes with a view.

A couple of Bouclè covered bar stools are perched next to the counter top, creating an ideal spot for guests to enjoy drinks while dinner is prepared.

Stainless steel-fronted appliances are integrated into the galley-style kitchen, breaking up the wall of white. The worktops have been left mainly clear except for a plant or two to add colour and the white painted floor as been covered by an orange-hued vintage rug.

The living room

High ceilings and large floor-length windows mean the living room is flooded with light, making the most of the bright sunshine each day. A large jute rug covers the floor, zoning the seating area, with armchairs and a white sofa, all facing a simple marble-topped coffee table in the centre of the room. Again, a white living room makes the most of the light and space.

The colour scheme has been left simple, with the vivid blue of the sea and sky outside bringing the vibrancy.

The bedroom

A large king-sized bed has been positioned perfectly to admire the stunning views that surround the room. Thanks to the huge floor to ceiling windows, sleeping in here would feel like you are completely at one with nature, as everywhere you look, there are trees, plants and blue sky. The patterned bedspread echos the colours of the plants outside the room and brings an elegant pop of colour to the space.

The bathroom

Brass hardware and accessories give this white bathroom a luxe look, while the yellow patterned floor brings interest to Emma Stones en-suite. Large doors can be open to let the outside in for an oasis-style bath.

The garden

Video Of The Week

With an outdoor living room as well as dining space tucked just beside it, the outside space of Emma Stone’s house makes the most of the Californian sunshine.

A hanging egg chair is positioned alongside two loungers, nestled under the shade of the mature trees.

Being sold by Sotheby’s International Realty, it gives a glimpse into how the rich and famous live and certainly has us California Dreaming.