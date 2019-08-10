Erin House perfectly mixes classic architecture with a modern glass extension. The six-bed property is a substantial Victorian family home offering elegant accommodation, impressively laid-out over four floors.

The house retains many characterful period features. But thanks to careful construction and thoughtful planning, modern tweaks have give the main living space a contemporary edge.

This unique home offers spacious flexible accommodation over four floors.

Step inside to see the magnificent adaptations Erin House has undertaken…

From the exterior you’d be none the wiser to the modern living accommodation within. The stunning Victorian facade hides the joy of a modern

Housed on the lower ground floor is this stunning double height extension. Complete with vaulted ceiling and bi-fold doors leading out directly onto the garden terrace.Used as a family room the space is a beautifully bold move away from the original period structure.

The lower window shutters are a traditional decorative touch, in-keeping with the properties heritage.

The expansive wall of windows floods the vast space with natural light. In addition to the light the windows offer fantastic views over the garden. Both elements create the perfect environment for a home office.

The workspace lives on a smart mezzanine level floating above the open-plan living room below. This is accessed via a modern staircase, encased with toughened glass edging.

This highly desirable family home is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £1.9million.

Modern glass extensions are always a great idea, and as proved, on any style of property.