Escape to the Chateau’s Dick and Angel Strawbridge have revealed when to put up a Christmas tree if you’re a fan of tradition like they are.

Speaking exclusively to Ideal Home Dick and Angel Strawbridge revealed they will be putting up the Christmas tree and filling the Chateau with Christmas ideas on the 1st December like they do every year.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge rose to fame in the hit Channel 4 TV show Escape to the Chateau. The TV show followed the lives of the Strawbridge family as they renovated and restored a 45-bedroom, 19th-century Chateau in the Pays de la Loire.

In each series the Strawbridge’s offer a glimpse into their family Christmas in the Escape to the Chateau Christmas special in December. However, despite the preparation for the episode they put the tree up at the same time each year.

‘Our Christmas tree goes up on the 1st December and is down by the traditional twelfth night

so usually the weekend before the 6th January. Like we say, we’re suckers for tradition!’ says Angel.

‘We always start with the tree, because there is nothing better to get you in the festive spirit!’

Angel isn’t the only stickler for tradition, a Twitter poll we ran revealed that 33.8 per cent of respondents also decorated their tree on 1st December.

Despite the festive excitement starting early this year with both the John Lewis Christmas advert and Marks and Spencers advert launching two weeks early, only 23.2 per cent said that they would be putting up their decorations in November.

31.7 per cent said that they usually decorate the house in mid-December, while a small 7.3 per cent waited until Christmas eve to crack out the tinsel.

The reason so many choose to put their decorations up on the 1st of December is because it is usually the day most of us are cracking open our best advent calendars. However, strictly speaking, the first day of advent is the fourth Sunday before Christmas, which falls on the 28th of November this year.

Tradition is incredibly important to the festive celebrations at the Chateau. ‘We have a family tradition where three generations go foraging together,’ says Angel. ‘We love keeping traditions going because it’s so important to the whole family and for making memories!

‘We gather lots of wild, fresh foliage for the fireplace in the Salon and the staircase which we

intermingle with twinkly lights. There’s also a giant wreath for the front door.’

The Escape to the Chateau Christmas Special is on Sunday 19th December on Channel 4