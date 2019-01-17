Flying Tiger stores offer all the things you didn't know you needed, but you do!

January can feel a little miserable – no more festive frolics, sparkly glitter and dazzling sequins. So what better way to cheer yourself up with an absolute bargain? Flying Tiger to the rescue.

Trust us, you won’t want to miss this spectacular sale. It is only one for four days, so you better be quick if you want to grab a bargain gift for your family, friends, or even yourself. Go on, treat yourself this January. Any why not for only £2?

From Thursday 16th January – Sunday 20th January ALL Flying Tiger stores across the UK will reduce every one of their vast range of products to £2 max. Yes, you read that right!

The shop of hidden treasures and homeware dreams. How is it possible to pop in for one thing and leave with two bags full?

Regardless of the original price, everything in store from award-winning kitchen accessories to fun family games will be priced at £1 or £2, with more lines being added every day.

We have to warn you! You won’t be able to just leave with one thing! On that note, we’re off to Flying Tiger to stock up on Kilner jars, notebooks and spices galore.

What are you waiting for? Get down to Flying Tiger and grab a £2 sale bargain now! The £2 sale is on from Thursday 17th of January to Sunday 20th end of day.

Happy shopping! See you there my fellow bargain hunters.