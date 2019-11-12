Admire this immaculate four-bed townhouse in Tooting, yours for £1.05million

Tucked away in the lovely Tooting, southwest London, is a four bedroom townhouse that we’re loving.

Join us on the tour…

Exterior

This sweet terrace in Tooting contains a lot more than meets the eye. Although it looks cottage-sized, behind that front door is an immaculate four-bed home, with kitchen and loft extensions to boot.

Kitchen

Flooded in natural light from the on-trend Crittall windows, the south-facing kitchen-diner is definitely the polished heart of the home. With seating tucked into the island and loads of storage, including a tall larder and in-built appliances, it’s easy to keep this room looking calm and collected. Details we love? The light well from the extension, the cool exposed brickwork and the Instagrammable filament bulb lighting.

Living room

Leading off the kitchen is the living room, boasting both fireplace and bay windows. Keeping things chic, even the radiator is designed to be part of the stylish scheme. The pops of colour from the furniture add that extra shot of personality to this beautifully refined townhouse.

Bathroom

The home has four good-sized bedrooms, with a guest room, master and en suite on the second floor. However, two of the bedrooms are below on the first floor along with the family bathroom, which is a masterclass in creating an at-home spa feel between the walk in shower, minimal bath and the painted, cocooning ceiling. We even spy a glimpse of trendy bathroom greenery, too..

Garden

The rear of the house has a fabulous, well planted south-facing garden that was made for entertaining. Even the cold weather wouldn’t keep us from heading out there!

