Edinburgh is filled with gorgeous Georgian townhouses, but few as elegantly finished as this one. This stunning house resides in the very heart of the city.

Although the house looks like a standard (albeit gorgeous) family home, it’s actually hiding special extras.

As well as the ground, first and second floors, there’s a lower ground floor flat with its own sitting room, two bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen – perfect for having friends to stay, or if you want a convenient rental property.

Enjoy all our inspirational house tours at your leisure

Exterior

There are even cellars under the pavement of this grand house, meaning you won’t be short on storage.

The original Georgian stone exterior tells us immediately we’re going to love what lies behind…

Living room

There are two wonderfully finished living rooms in the townhouse, but we especially love this front-of-house sitting room, with its marble fireplace and on-trend moody walls.

Kitchen

The kitchen is perfect for cooks with a top-of-the-line range and plenty of work surfaces. There’s a separate dining room, but there’s plenty of space in here to add a table for casual family dining.

Our favourite part? The French doors which open up directly on to the terrace, ideal for eating al fresco, and a great spot to grow your own herbs for the kitchen.

Bedroom

There are five elegant bedrooms to choose from, but as each has been styled to Georgian perfection we couldn’t choose a favourite!

With both south and north aspects there is plenty of natural light throughout the day all over the house, so none of the rooms feel too dark. The working shutters throughout are an extra period plus, too.

Bathroom

Of the three bathrooms in the main house, this master is the epitome of bathing in luxury. As well as the elegant claw-footed bath, there’s also a separate shower, although we’d choose the former so we would linger in here for longer…

Garden

Video Of The Week

Stepping out from the kitchen onto the lovely terrace, you’re also greeted with a recently landscaped south facing walled garden, which also feature steps leading to off-street parking. A definite plus in popular Edinburgh!

Take the full tour online with Savills

Have you dreams of finding your own Scottish townhouse?