This recently refurbished five bed home in Heathfield Gardens London, is giving us all of the #homegoals…

Kitchen

The open plan kitchen and dining room in Heathfield Gardens London, not only checks off some key trends (Millennial pink, white marble and metallics) but the entire back wall is made of glass, flooding the space with light.

Open plan living

Coming down from the kitchen, an illuminated staircase leads down to a bright mezzanine seating area, and then on to the family room below. There are large bi-folding doors here, which lead onto the 48 foot garden which then has direct access to Wandsworth Common.

Family room

The large family room still benefits from all the light the back glass wall provides, but remains cosy thanks to built-in storage and a sizeable L-shaped sofa. There’s also an storage room off here which is currently being used as a makeshift wine cellar…

Reception Room

When you enter the property from the front, you’re greeted with a lovely formal reception room, with bay window and gas fire. Connecting doors lead on to the kitchen and dining spaces, so you can open up for party time or close for extra cosiness in the winter.

Bedroom

There are a generous five double bedrooms in this Heathfield Gardens home, each decorated in calming shades and sumptuous textures. The wrought iron four-poster in this room is calm and chic – perfect for a grown-up Princess.

En-Suite

Off the master bedroom is a sizeable en-suite, with wall-mounted bath and walk-in shower. There’s even space for a pouffe, perfect to sit on to applying make up, or just if you like a chat while you’re taking a soak!

Exterior

The front of the house is south London glam at its finest, manicured lawns and a pristine frontage. You can access the Common from this side, too, so there’s no excuse not to take the dogs out.

The property in Heathfield Gardens London is currently on the market for £3,400,000 with Savills.

Have you picked up any ideas for how to make your home this immaculate?