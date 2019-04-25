Introducing the sell-out Game of Thrones beanbag that WILL be coming back into stock

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is well and truly underway, and for those who want to pay homage to the Seven Kingdoms well beyond the end of the hit medieval fantasy epic, we may have just the thing.
Great Bean Bags – home to the UK’s largest range of bean bags online – has launched a limited edition bean bag that screams Westeros, and it’s proved such a hit that it’s already sold out.
Priced at £249.99, the Iron Throne bean bag is a real feat of skilled craftsmanship taking more than 100 hours to build with a team of six people across design, construction and supply. The design features over 30 swords, not quite enough to see off the White Walkers but definitely a starter arsenal nevertheless.
While the beanbag is currently out of stock, there is a wait list available ensuring shoppers are at the front of the queue when stocks are replenished.
On the popularity of the Iron Throne beanbag, Patrick Tonks, creative director at GreatBeanBags, said:
‘It’s definitely had a knock-on effect for the business, with new users up by 20 per cent compared to last year as well as a steady increase in sales. We’re excited to see what the rest of spring holds for us, alongside the show coming to its long-awaited climax too.’
