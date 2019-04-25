Introducing the sell-out Game of Thrones beanbag that WILL be coming back into stock

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is well and truly underway, and for those who want to pay homage to the Seven Kingdoms well beyond the end of the hit medieval fantasy epic, we may have just the thing.

More Games of Thrones furniture: Have you seen the Games of Thrones cat bed? The feline Iron Throne is positively purrfect

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Great Bean Bags – home to the UK’s largest range of bean bags online – has launched a limited edition bean bag that screams Westeros, and it’s proved such a hit that it’s already sold out.

Join the waiting list: Iron Throne Bean Bag, £249.99, Great Bean Bags

Video Of The Week

Priced at £249.99, the Iron Throne bean bag is a real feat of skilled craftsmanship taking more than 100 hours to build with a team of six people across design, construction and supply. The design features over 30 swords, not quite enough to see off the White Walkers but definitely a starter arsenal nevertheless.

While the beanbag is currently out of stock, there is a wait list available ensuring shoppers are at the front of the queue when stocks are replenished.

On the popularity of the Iron Throne beanbag, Patrick Tonks, creative director at GreatBeanBags, said:

‘We often find success with pop culture related items and the popularity of the Iron Throne bean bag has been unprecedented. We’ve had numerous enquiries from all over the UK and we’re loving the enthusiasm from all the fans. As it’s the final season of Game of Thrones we wanted to share our hype and enjoyment for the show with this piece and we’re glad it’s been well received going out of stock in a matter of hours.