It’s time for walls to shine with this range of fabulous new glitter paints! Homebase are stocking the exclusive range from the masters of specialist paints Rust-Oleum.

The new range of emulsions and spray paints are available in three metallic shades. Choose from striking Silver, glittering Gold and on-trend Rose to give walls and furniture pieces a hint of sparkle.

They’re available in a trio of intensities, so you can opt for anything from a subtle shimmer to a full-blown sparkle bomb!

Prices start from £10.

New Rust-Oleum glitter paints

We love this pretty Rose – team with matt greys and inky blues for a sophisticated feel, or layer up the pinks for girly glamour.

These feature wall paints in the new range are perfect to add wow factor with a high-density glitter paint. The easy-to-use paint can be simply applied over existing pre-painted walls to add an instant hint of sparkle.

For a more fabulous bedroom, pick this shimmering silver and team with gold and brass metallic furniture.

If a whole feature wall feels too daunting, the spray paints are perfect for getting creative with finishing touches. Skirting-boards and door frames can be given a jazzy makeover with a simple coat of glitter spray paint.

With the popularity of up-cycling the ranges spray paints will no doubt we a bit hit.

Add some glitz to your home with this new range, out now exclusively in Homebase stores nationwide.