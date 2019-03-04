Create the ultimate feature wall or statement skirting boards with new glitter paints at Homebase

Add a touch of sparkle to walls and furniture with this exclusive new Rust-Oleum range
Tamara Kelly

It’s time for walls to shine with this range of fabulous new glitter paints! Homebase are stocking the exclusive range from the masters of specialist paints Rust-Oleum.

The new range of emulsions and spray paints are available in three metallic shades. Choose from striking Silver, glittering Gold and on-trend Rose to give walls and furniture pieces a hint of sparkle.

They’re available in a trio of intensities, so you can opt for anything from a subtle shimmer to a full-blown sparkle bomb!

Prices start from £10.

New Rust-Oleum glitter paints

We love this pretty Rose – team with matt greys and inky blues for a sophisticated feel, or layer up the pinks for girly glamour.

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Medium Ultra Rose Glitter Spray Paint, £10 for 400ml, Homebase

These feature wall paints in the new range are perfect to add wow factor with a high-density glitter paint. The easy-to-use paint can be simply applied over existing pre-painted walls to add an instant hint of sparkle.

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Feature Wall Gold Glitter Paint, £49.99 for 1L, Homebase

For a more fabulous bedroom, pick this shimmering silver and team with gold and brass metallic furniture.

Buy now: Rust-Oleum Medium Shimmer Silver Glitter Paint, £11 for 750ml, Homebase

If a whole feature wall feels too daunting, the spray paints are perfect for getting creative with finishing touches. Skirting-boards and door frames can be given a jazzy makeover with a simple coat of glitter spray paint.

With the popularity of up-cycling the ranges spray paints will no doubt we a bit hit.

Add some glitz to your home with this new range, out now exclusively in Homebase stores nationwide.

