The goblincore aesthetic is making its way into the nation’s interiors, having already garnered 350,000 Instagram posts. A dark and moody iteration of cottagecore, this whimsical, country-inspired trend celebrates nature’s imperfections and the gathering of ‘shinies.’

Since it’s one of the most polarising home decor trends we’ve seen this year, we asked interiors experts for ways to subtly incorporate a little goblin magic into our homes – without turning our living space into a grotto.

What is goblincore?

Google Trends data shows goblincore was in fact born in March 2019, with its roots in Tumblr. But since May this year, it’s mushroomed into a mainstream movement in the worlds of fashion and interiors.

Think of rich forest greens, fungi motifs, battered books and ivy draped over gilt-framed artwork. Dimmed lighting, muted earthy tones, dried flowers and line drawings of butterflies and ladybirds.

The fundamentals of goblincore surround living in harmony with nature and collecting ‘shinies’ – from small pieces of glass to feathers. ‘Unlike cottagecore, which celebrates a romanticised, neutral aesthetic, goblincore is all about a lush, earthy palette and overgrown botanical motifs,’ says Rebecca Snowden, Interior Style Advisor at Furniture And Choice.

Goblincore styling tips

‘The key to nailing this trend is to bring the outdoors inside without overly curating it,’ shares Rebecca. ‘Get started by choosing an olive green wall colour as the living room backdrop for a dark yet cosy effect.’

She suggests bringing in textures through a rug and unique ceramics ‘to emphasise the ‘wild’ elements of goblincore.’ Finish off your goblincore living room ideas with some warm lighting and shiny accents.

Katie Thomas, founder of interior design company KTM Design comments on the emphasis on tactile materials showing wear and tear, like ‘crackle-glazed terracotta, wood and leather, with metallic accents.’

Katie suggests styling your open shelving or bookcase as a cabinet of curiosities, or covering books with William-Morris inspired covers. You could also incorporate the trend as a hallway idea, by making a goblincore vignette in your entryway.

Display a recycled bottle filled with dried allium branches on a small side table, hang framed moss or repurpose an old tray as a letter tray, accessorised with vintage wooden calligraphy boxes or a feather quill and ink.

Bringing in nods to the trend could be the perfect way to give your space a cosy autumn update.