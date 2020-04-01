Imagine living in this Grade I-listed Royal Crescent house in Bath, complete with coach house

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One of the most elegant parts of the historic city of Bath has got to be the iconic Royal Crescent, and so we’re going to take a peek inside of these famous homes…

Exterior

Right at the heart of the Crescent stands the Grade I listed Number 25. Behind the pillar-laden facade is a family home spread over 5 floors, with original coach house and stables, too. Through the front door there is a grand, Belgravia-worthy hall just waiting for you to receive your callers (or ASOS delivery. Either or).

Kitchen

The elegant kitchen on the ground floor is one which you’ll find yourself wanting to linger in. A bespoke Martin Moore design highlights the original fireplace and ceiling details, but integrates all the mod-cons you could. The island’s luxe marble work surface is really the icing on this gorgeous cake.

There are doors leading to your more formal dining room, which is situated at the back of the house, and there’s also an elegant garden room and handy cloakroom on this floor.

Drawing room

On the first floor of this period property are two beautiful drawing rooms with generous proportions – just as perfect for a cosy night in with a book as a soirée with your most fabulous friends. To the front, looking over the lawns of the Royal Crescent, are three full-length Georgian sash windows, while on the other side of the marble fireplace are double doors leading to the next drawing room.

The wonderful period details, like the cornicing, are enhanced by sympathetic and clever use of modern fittings and fixtures.

Bedroom

On the next floor is the enviable master suite, which includes an en suite, a laundry room and even a study. If the rest of the family are getting on your nerves, you can hide away in here as long as you need! The top floor has four more bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well.

Cinema room

Heading back down the stairs, right to the lower ground floor, and you’ll find some more, very welcome, surprises. On this level there’s an actual cinema room (and, as far as we’re concerned, watching Love Is Blind on the big screen would be just as good a use of the space as screening Casablanca).

If you’ve still got energy from all the stairs, there’s a full gym down here, too, as well as a relaxing steam room. There are plenty of necessities on the same level, including a loo, shower room, utility room and cellar.

Coach house

Just in case all of that isn’t enough for you, to the rear of this Bath home is the Coach House. Essentially an annexe, albeit a very posh one, this space has a further three bedrooms and bathrooms with its own entrance. Blimey.

Garden

Of course, the garden of the property is as elegant as the interiors. As well as garages in a gated courtyard, the lawn has been perfectly manicured and landscaped. There’s a raised terrace, stone pathways and flowering borders. Plus, there are the original stables back here, too, which could be used as further parking or outbuildings (or to throw the teenage kids in for a bit of peace and quiet. Up to you).

Royal Crescent

Well, we couldn’t say goodbye to this property without a proper look at the Royal Crescent, now could we? The sweeping crescent of 20 Grade I listed homes is an iconic landmark and one of the greatest examples of Georgian architecture in the country.

