TV presenter and Masterchef judge Gregg Wallace is known for his taste for the finer things in life when it comes to the world of food, but does this extend to the home he shares with wife Anne-Marie and newborn son Sid?

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Located just outside the village of Biddenden, this impressive home boasts five bedrooms, five stables and five acres of land. Let’s step inside and find out what’s on offer.

He’s definitely keeping up with the Joneses

It’s said to take just 10 seconds before buyers decide whether a property is for them or not. And with such a handsome exterior, we bet it took the Wallace clan only half the time to declare this home their own.

He knows a thing or two about glorious gardens

We love the sweeping curves of this stone terrace and the vivid green of the landscaped lawns and mature trees ahead.

Forget period drama – this living room is all about calm

Under any other circumstance we wouldn’t be giving the thumbs up to a window valance, but in this cosy country living room they kinda work. Exposed oak beams and a wooden dining table complete the farmhouse feel.

He’s got the rug on carpet look down to a fine art

Yes you can dress up your plain carpets with a statement Persian rug or two, as is shown to great effect in the living room above. The wood burning stove also creates an ideal focal point in this cavernous reception room.

He’s dressed up plates, now he’s moved onto windows

A pair of large blue and white Ming vases are just what’s needed to add the wow factor to this window ledge.

He’s mad for magnolia

A neutral wall is a great backdrop for any home accessories or furniture you may have. Shades of magnolia can also ‘warm up’ a room that may not have enough natural light filtering through.

He loves a grand entrance

Video Of The Week

And that’s not just when he’s stepping in to the Masterchef Kitchen. This expansive hallway is so big, it even has room for a huge Christmas tree.

Flagstone flooring is fine a choice

Hard-wearing, easy-to-clean and oh-so-stylish there a few downsides to fitting flagstone flooring in your kitchen.

Which is your favourite space in Gregg Wallace’s home?