We're at home with an Avenger...

We can’t imagine things going any better for America’s sweetheart Gwyneth Paltrow right now. She’s just got married and opened her first Goop store in the UK, AND she’s enjoying a blissful home life with husband Brad Falchuk, and children Apple and Moses Martin, the deets of which she shares on Instagram @gwynethpaltrow.

You’ll love this celebrity home: Inside Holly Willoughby’s house – we reveal her interior style secrets

If you’ve ever wondered where Pepper Potts keeps her, ahem, pepper pot, now’s your chance to find out!

1. Gwyneth knows how to style a shelf

A #shelfie is no problem for our Gwyneth. She’s got shelf styling down pat. Books are neatly stacked and mixed in with family photos, objets and the odd award in this pleasing display.

2. She’s mastered the art of log arranging!

Why does our fireplace NEVER look that perfect?!

3. She loves a statement light

Just check out the sculptural number above the marble-topped island. Gwyneth also likes to have things out on show and to hand, evidenced by the hanging pan rack and plate rack beyond.

4. For the best roast chicken, you need a rotisserie

We all know Gwyneth loves a health hack, and has a big thing for detoxes. But she famously doesn’t diet, telling Oprah Winfrey back in 2008 that ‘‘I just cannot diet. I think maybe it’s the idea that you can’t have something… I just can’t do it.’

Instead, she loves a family meal – according to Net-A-Porter she likes a ‘low-carb lunch’ and to ‘loosen the reins’ at dinner – and has invested in a rotisserie so that she can make the perfect roasts. The secret of a rotisserie is that the juices from the meat run back and baste the joint, so you’ll always get melt-in-the-mouth results.

5. She encourages spreading the love with a Post It!

It’s rubbed off on daughter Apple Martin, who led this for Gwyneth to find on Mother’s Day. Oh, and there are no mismatched mugs in this cupboard!

6. Even A-listers have trampolines in their garden

Albeit, Gwyneth’s certainly looks more put together than the one in our back yard. No torn netting or bent poles here! And what about that for an outhouse? We’d happily live in there!

7. You can buy her best looks

Her latest Goop collaboration is with CB2 – that’s famous US homeware brand Crate & Barrel’s hip little sister. And it ships to the UK! Hooray! ‘CB2 has a contemporary approach to making eclectic pieces harmonize within a room,’ says Gwyneth. ‘With their support, we designed a collection that, we believe, meets the needs of modern families. The result is uniquely layered furniture and décor made with love and an almost obsessive attention to quality.’

Shop the look: Goop X CB2 collection