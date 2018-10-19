Habitat’s fastest selling ceramics range EVER is back in stores today!

The second course is served – as the second Jackson & Levine collaboration hits stores

Today Habitat launches its second limited edition Jackson and Levine collection. After the roaring success of the debut collection, which sold out in just 3 hours earlier in the year, a hotly anticipated new collection has just arrived in stores – and it’s all about ceramics!

With a waiting list of 1,000 names already – something tells us this is going to be another record breaking ceramics collection

In case you missed it: The hot new Habitat and Jackson & Levine collaboration is finally on the shelves!

Laura Jackson and Alice Levine, both well known TV and radio broadcasters, made a name for themselves in the food industry – due to their popular London-based supper club, Jackson & Levine. It’s this success that lead to their tableware collaboration with Habitat.

In essence the tableware collection is similar but visually, the collection couldn’t more different to the last. Breaking away from the soft grey stripes and botanical motifs of the first collection, this new range is unabashed about mixing colours and pattern.

Here’s a little flavour of what’s in store…

New Francesca plates

The Francesca designs make a real style statement for dining tables. A complete move on from the neutral crockery from the previous collection, these bold designs feature striking freehand figurative illustrations. The dinner plates are decorated with an elegant Italian lady, while the side plate a more classical, Romanesque design.

New decorative splatter paintwork

Their first capsule collection included all the staples for dressing the dining table – napkins, runners and place mats. The range also hosted aprons and tea towels to help while prepping for dinner parties. The second collection is purely focused on ceramics.

As with the debut collection the girls were keen to once again celebrate traditional craftsmanship. The hand-dipped glazes and hand-finished splatter paint effects within the new collection are fine examples of artisan skills at their finest.

New hand-dipped ceramic jugs

What dinner party would be complete without a jug of water. We’re in love with the new oversized ceramic jugs. Whether serving drinks or sporting flowers they’ll brighten up any tabletop.

Hand-dipped in vibrant glazes, each design is beautifully unique.

It’s a strong second installment for the Jackson and Levine, well done ladies – we love it all!