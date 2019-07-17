Be inspired by this clever hallway storage unit hack

Mrs Hinch has a legion of dedicated fans, a following of 2.4million on Instagram, who she affectionately calls her ‘Hinchers’. But it seems it’s not just her cleaning tips fans are keen to copy. They’re being inspired to get ‘The Hinch Look’ in their own homes.

Here one fan, Kate Smith from Manchester, has created her very own stylish hallway look inspired by Mrs Hinch’s home.

But there’s more than meets the eye, as it turn out savvy Kate got the look by making her own DIY storage unit.

Make your own glam hallway storage unit

Courtesy of the Mrs Hinch Made Me Do it Facebook group, we found this ingenious hallway storage unit hack. To emulate the clutter-free Hinch hallway, Kate has made her own stylish storage unit by upcycling a shoe cabinet from eBay with a floating shelf and decorative handles.

Kate posted pictures of her upcycled unit to her fellow Hinchers, with the following caption;

‘Mrs Hinch hall way continues ..

Unit £30.

Floating shelf glued to the top £11.

Handles £7.

What do you think?’.

£48 – that’s considerably cheaper than the popular IKEA Hemnes Show cabinet at £70. And the IKEA version’s not nearly as glam. Good work Kate.

‘Building the unit I made sure to keep the original knob screws, as these are the correct size and length for the pre cut holes’ explains Kate.

‘I added the floating shelf leaving an equal spacing on each side and attached it with a little clear gorilla glue. I then attached the handles using original screws and fixed the unit to the wall.’

The handles are the perfect finishing touch to take this unit from practical…to pretty and practical in no time.

Here’s Mrs Hinch hallway in all its shining glory. The well put together glam look is always gleaming as you would expect.

To make the unit even more affordable Kate managed to get some money back after the unit arrived damaged.

‘The unit arrived slightly damaged so I contacted the seller to let them know. They refunded me half the cost of the unit as a gesture of good will. So all in all the storage unit cost me £48.35.’

