Rightmove's Happy Home survey reveals top feel-good regional hotspots

Sun, sea and sand is always a winning combination when it comes to holidays. And now it seems that this trio also ticks the boxes for UK homeowners.

The Essex seaside town of Leigh-on-Sea has been named as the happiest place to live in the UK – for the second time in three years!

Rightmove’s annual Happy at Home Index questioned a total of 21,000 people on 12 happiness factors – to determine the winner.

Leigh-on-Sea scored highly in areas including sense of community spirit and the wealth of local restaurants and shops on offer.

‘Leigh is a very pleasant place to live,’ exclaimed Valerie Morgan, Chair of Leigh-on-Sea town council. ‘We are very close to the sea and there are plenty of opportunities for people to get out and get some fresh air. We’ve got a great micro-climate in this corner of the country, the weather is so lovely.’

Happiest place to live in UK – Leigh-on-Sea

The seaside town is only a short commute outside of London, but houses are 40 per cent cheaper than that of the city! House prices in Leigh average at £386,613 – 2 per cent increase on the same period last year.

‘We’re all quite friendly here. People like to pass the time of day with one another, rather than ignore each other…’, says Valerie of the local community spirit.

Following Leigh-on-Sea’s lead is the quaint Surrey town of Farnham in second place and the historic Welsh town of Monmouth in third place. The south coast town of Christchurch and the Warwickshire town of Leamington Spa took fourth and fifth place respectively.

If you’re on the hunt for a new home, here are just some of the properties you can snap up in the top three areas.

Property in Leigh-on-Sea

This five-bed, two-and-a-half bath detached home is on the market for £995,950 and comes complete with it’s own outdoor heated swimming pool. In 2014 it was redesigned by the ‘cutting edge’ architect Mark Metson and has high specifications throughout.

Property in Farnham

This five-bed, two-bath detached home is on the market for £1.65 million and sits in its own five-acre plot. Dating back to 1903 many period features remain including bay windows, high ceilings, fireplaces and wrought iron radiators.

Property in Monmouth

Video Of The Week

This five-bed, three-bath home is on the market for £975,000. It combines a main house dating back to the 15th Century with a striking Elizabethan 2-storey octagonal and stone-castellated tower. The latter has been run as a successful Romantic Retreat holiday let by the present owners for more than a decade.

More from Essex: Take a tour around these striking converted waters tower in Essex

Where would you be happy to live?