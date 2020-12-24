We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Helen George has become a fixture in the Christmas viewing schedule for the last eight years, stepping into the role of the glamorous midwife Trixie in Call the Midwife. The series spanning the 50s and 60s is the heartwarmer we all need this Christmas.

Helen George doesn’t just reserve the glamour for her on-screen character. The actor regularly shares images of her own stunning home that she shares with partner Jack Ashton and daughter Wren.

Helen Georges house is full of character, artwork and retro treasures that would impress her Call the Midwife characters. Let’s take a look around.

Helen Georges house

Helen George has christened her new blush pink front door with a stunning gold wreath. We love the dreamy colour combination. We didn’t think we could be this jealous of a front door.

Living Room

Helen’s living room is painted a vibrant yellow shade, perfect for a happy and cosy living room. The actress, however, has retained the character of the property by leaning into the late Victorian characteristics of the marble fireplace. The tiles flanking the hearth have been left untouched and a stunning fan fireguard has been added.

Helen has also included a subtle safari theme in her colourful living room. The focal point of the room is the giraffe artwork on the mantlepiece. However, she has also sneaked in a leopard shaped pillow to cosy up within the evenings.

Kitchen

Helen might claim to be a poor baker, but she sure has an eye for kitchen design. Traditional light blue shaker style cabinets are paired with green hexagon tiles for a modern spin.

Nursery

If you are looking for a new take on the traditional pink bedroom this is the perfect inspiration. The walls are painted a soft blush and paired with a terracotta hued canopy over a grey cot. We’d happily move into this nursery ourselves.

Walk-in wardrobe

No dream home is complete without a walk-in wardrobe. This room oozes sophisticated glamour, painted in a dreamy a Farrow and Ball shade. This blue wardrobe reminds us just a bit of Carrie Bradshaw’s in Sex and the City.

Home accessories

Helen’s home is full of lovely prints and artwork, from the giraffe painting to the letter print in her daughter’s nursery. These two prints fill the home with even more personality.

There are a few things Helen and her onscreen character Trixie have in common, and we have a feeling that this record player is one of them. Helen shows off her inner vintage maven with this stunning Crosley record player.

Are your a fan of Helen Georges colourful home?