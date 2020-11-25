We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This week was the bearer of good news that a family Christmas can happen come December. If that has got you thinking about your Christmas table, we have some tips to make this years table your best.

Paula Sutton, better known on Instagram as hillhousevintage has teamed up with Wayfair to share her hillhousevintage decoration tips to create a vintage-inspired Christmas table.

Paula Sutton has become famous on Instagram for her homes cottagecore aesthetic – the latest interior trend. To match her home she has created a retro country Christmas table setting.

‘I had a nostalgic, slightly retro country Christmas in mind,’ she explains. ‘Greens, reds and golds, cocktails and vintage sparkle.’

Here are Paula’s top tips to create the perfect Christmas table yourself.

Hillhousevintage decoration tips

1.Settle on a colour scheme first

‘My advice would be to decide on your colour scheme first and once you have this the accessories can follow,’ explains Paula. ‘Napkins, plates, glassware and decorations can all be chosen with your palette of choice in mind.’

2.Keep your colours simple

‘I advise sticking to a three colour combination so that it doesn’t feel too overwhelming,’ adds Paula.

Red, green and gold were the colours that Paula used to tie her table and home together. You can break up the colour with a few neutral touches such as white plates and khaki napkins. But stick to the three colours for your main pieces.

3.Be playful with your decorations

‘Don’t forget that you don’t have to be too strict; the important thing is to be surrounded by treasures that you love and that bring you joy, after all, it’s meant to be the happiest time of the year,’ says Paula.

If you are lucky enough to have a drinks trolley, laden it with festive cocktail glasses you return to each year. Or a playful cake standard that summons up memories of childhood Christmases.

Make this Christmas table your merriest yet.