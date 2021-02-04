We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

H&M Home’s hotly anticipated collaboration with fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg launches this Spring and the interiors world is buzzing.

Since teasing us with news of the launch back in November – and giving us a sneak preview with this fabulous red glass statement vase – the collection has been kept firmly under wraps.

H&M Home x Diane von Furstenberg

Not one to shy away from bold patterns and daring colour combos, the new collection promises DVF’s iconic fashion prints and stand-out style on a whole range of home buys that includes vases, cushion covers, blankets, candles and more.

‘I’m thrilled to be collaborating with H&M Home, especially since I have such a passion for interiors. The home is both a relaxing and empowering place where you can really ‘own’ a look or feel,’ says von Furstenberg.

‘With this collaboration, I want people to take charge of their home decor. The only rule I have is that your home should reflect who you are. The main point is to create a space that you’re incredibly comfortable in and is a true expression of your personality,’ says von Furstenberg.

We’re expecting big things…and like many of H&M’s designer collaborations, the pieces are going to be in hot demand. Can’t wait to get your hands on the new collection? Follow #dvfxhmhome for more news.

So what other interiors ‘must-haves’ can we expect from H&M Home this Spring?

H&M Spring/Summer 2021

Sculptural shapes in ceramics and artwork are a key trend in interiors right now and H&M Home has got it spot on with these stunning vases – and a bargain too, with prices starting from just £6.99 for the smallest.

Au naturale is the way to go when it comes to the bedroom, with cotton and linen mix bedding in natural tones and simple stripes that create a calm, relaxing vibe.

Tactile tableware is big too, with lots of crafted, Artisan-style pieces that scream ‘high-end’ but are pleasingly low-budget.

And don’t miss the furniture. The selection gets better each season, with our favourite for Spring, this chic storage coffee table with glass top, perfect for displaying all those cherished keepsakes.

The new Spring and Summer collection is in-stores at H&M today.