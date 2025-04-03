Kelly Hoppen reveals why she doesn’t follow home decor trends – and neither does her new timeless M&S homeware collection

Kelly Hoppen’s collaboration with M&S Home, which debuted last September, wasn’t a one-off. On the contrary, the second drop of the ongoing partnership between M&S and Kelly Hoppen has launched on the M&S website, with the third installment already underway.

I caught up with Kelly at the launch of her new range and the wider M&S spring/summer 2025 collection to find out more about the collection. When it comes to interiors, she revealed that she doesn’t subscribe to home decor trends – and pointed out that her collection for M&S doesn't follow them either.

‘I don’t follow trends because I think that the look that I'm seeing is the fact that there are no rules anymore,’ Kelly says. 'Symmetry isn't important. Asymmetric design is good. And it means that people can design and lay out their homes in a much more fluid way, rather than feeling that they have to stick to things.’

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Why Kelly Hoppen doesn’t follow interior trends

In all fairness, Kelly as a highly renowned interior designer, would likely be the one setting trends rather than following them. But even designers can’t help but be influenced by an interior trend – but not Kelly, and that’s something she does purposefully.

‘I live in my own world. I try not to look at what's going on. I follow what my heart, my gut and my years of design have been doing. And I stay away from trends. It's not like fashion, where there's suddenly a lot of leopard or a lot of shorter jackets. Homes shouldn't have trends. They should be places for people to live in, and there should be enough diversity that people can choose what they want for it to suit them. And that's very much my philosophy and it always has been,’ Kelly explains.

(Image credit: M&S)

What to expect from the new range

‘The collection is an evolving thing. We’re already designing next year’s. For me, it's imagining what people's homes are like. What is it they need? And how can I keep adding to the collection?' Kelly says.

'The collection is based on monochrome neutrals. We have colour coming into it in the next collection, but it enables people to have whatever style they have, and they can incorporate it into it. So it's a very easy collection for people to use.'

In terms of the ranges, there are follow-ups to successes from the first M&S x Kelly Hoppen offering - such as throws, cushions, bed linen, candle holders and statement vases - and some new categories as well.

(Image credit: M&S)

There is a wide range of tableware included in this collection, all done in Kelly’s signature monochrome colour palette, which she lists among her favourite pieces from the range. ‘I love it all, but I would say the tabletop is really amazing.’

This is also the first M&S and Kelly Hoppen home fragrance, available as a candle and a reed diffuser, presented in beautifully designed oval vessels.

(Image credit: M&S)

M&S is one of the best brands on the high street for lighting so I was happy to see not one but four different lamp designs included in this drop which make for the perfect living room or bedroom lighting ideas.

And lastly, this new release also includes some larger decor pieces in the form of three different designs of wall mirrors, one round with a bobbin frame, another more abstract and organically shaped and the last square with a ribbed finish, but all made with a textured wooden frame in black.

My top picks from the M&S x Kelly Hoppen collection

No. 1 Fragrance Large Oval Candle £25 at M&S At last, our homes can smell like Kelly Hoppen's! This candle comes in two sizes but I prefer the look and weight of the larger one. The floral scent of lavender and violet is livened up by spicy clove and zesty bergamot, finished with an earthy base of sandalwood and patchouli. Layer Drum Table Lamp with Contrast Trim £59 at M&S As already mentioned, this drop includes a few different lamp designs. But this drum-shaped one in beige with a contrasting black trim stood out for me the most. Strike Throw £29.50 at M&S The throw from the last offering felt cashmere-soft without the accompanying price tag. This one doesn't disappoint either, with a monochrome colour-blocked design. Pure Cotton Double Layer Bolster Cushion £25 at M&S There are several cushion designs available in this and the last drop. But this organic-looking and feeling design is my favourite. It's super versatile and the subtle layered detail in the middle elevates the style. Wide Stripe Ceramic Centrepiece £35 at M&S On numerous occasions, Kelly's talked about using large shallow bowls for centrepiece displays. And this latest addition to her range for M&S with a wide ribbed finish is one I would love to have on my dining or console table. Large Angle Vase £29.50 at M&S All of Kelly's vases for M&S are standout designs that look designer without the accompanying price tag. This angular design in white glossy glaze is the most innovative from the bunch.

Kelly Hoppen is such a formidable force and a major tastemaker in the interiors space. So we at Ideal Home are always excited to see what she does next. I already can’t wait to see what the third drop has in store. Which piece from this launch are you looking to invest in?