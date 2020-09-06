We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Give your kitchen breakfast bar a stylish update with these bargain Homebase bar stools.

Yes, you heard us correctly, these decadent gold bar stools are from Homebase. If you still think of Homebase as a one-stop-shop for all things DIY and gardening, think again. Homebase has become our favourite place to pick up lust-worthy furniture at affordable prices.

Homebase bar stool

These bar stools from the new furniture range at Homebase are the latest item that we’re adding to our wishlist. However, it isn’t just us at Ideal Home who have fallen for them. They have already created a stir on Instagram.

When a photo of the three glamorous stools appeared on Instagram, they quickly clocked the likes.

‘Love love love,’ wrote one fan.

‘😍 These are gorgeous!!!’ wrote another.

One shopper even suggested to her friend that they needed to create there own home bar to accommodate them, writing: ‘Love these we need a little bar.’

The stools are made out of a sturdy metal frame with a gold chrome finish. They have a bar to rest your feet on, and are finished with a comfy velvet seat pad.

They are available in three on-trend colours, including blush pink, burnt orange and teal. Priced at £50, these glamorous bar stools will have your breakfast bar looking swankier than a trendy London restaurant.

Buy now: Velvet bar stools, £50, Homebase

Or if you are lucky enough to have your own your own home bar we can’t think of a better finishing touch.

We have shopped around and we have yet to find a velvet bar stool at a better price than these Homebase ones.

The stools are currently only available for click and collect from available stores. However, you better act fast because we predict these stools aren’t going to hang around for long.