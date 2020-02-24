We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The wind might be battering us back into the house and under the covers. However, these adorable Homebase bird houses are giving us a reason to consider getting back out in the garden.

Forget the old wooden spartan bird houses that you thought you knew. Homebase hasn’t created just any old birdhouses.

These little bird boxes are stylish recreations of actual houses in miniature. They’ve even created a pub and Tardis shaped birdhouse.

We never thought we’d get home jealousy of a bird. But if we had wings we’d happily move into one of these picturesque homes.

These kitsch little bird boxes have already caused on Instagram. A shot of the little homes posted on the brand’s Instagram feed to celebrate National Nest Box Week quickly clocked up 325 likes.

‘Aww this is adorable,’ commented one fan.

‘How cuteeee,’ wrote another.

Here are a few of our favourite…

Homebase bird houses

Police Box

Homebase has called this a police box feeder, but we love it because it looks just like a mini Tardis. Your winged garden friends might not be able to hide away inside this Tardis, but they can stop by for a quick nibble at the base.

Buy now:

Bayside beach hut

The detail on this little beach hut is incredible. Not only does it have a painted porthole window, but it even has a seagull perched onto of the shingle roof.

Buy now: Bayside Beach Hut Bird House, £24.95, Homebase

Cottage

This white cottage bird house is a far grander affair. There is even a second floor!

The back wall can be removed to allow for easy cleaning. Those birds are in for a real treat.

Buy now: Novelty cottage white bird house, £49.95, Homebase

Peaches and cream cottage

Video Of The Week

Just when we thought these little boxes couldn’t get any sweeter we spied this peach of a cottage. It has a little porch with tiny steps and a window box filled with red flowers. Seriously, can we move in here please?

Buy now: Peaches and cream cottage bird house, £29.95, Homebase

The bird houses are not available instore, but you can order then online or from your local store.

Which is your favourite?